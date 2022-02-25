Beacon Obituaries

Patricia Case (1991-2022)

Patricia Mary Case, 30, of Schenectady and formerly of Beacon, died Feb. 22 at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.

She was born Aug. 28, 1991, in Poughkeepsie, the daughter of Paulette Mendoza.

Patricia had an amazing love for animals and had a knack for photography. which was learned from her late grandfather, Rudolph Mendoza.

She is survived by her children, Vanessa Ramos and Farron Ramos; and her sisters, Devon Mundy, Jenn Darcy and Nicole McGahee.

Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to a local humane society or to the Animal Rescue Foundation (arfbeacon.org).

Patty Longenberger (1939-2022)

Patricia Ann Longenberger, 82, of Beacon, died Feb. 20 at her home, surrounded by family members.

She was born on June 27, 1939, the daughter of James and Rita Darcy. As the only daughter, Pat was the one who kept her wild Irish brothers in line. She always knew when to crack a joke or give a stern look; she was the glue that tied them together, her family said.

On Oct. 26, 1963, she married Richard Longenberger. Pat and Dick shared a love of traveling, home improvement and gardening. There was nothing better than watching them dance together, their family said.

Pat was a true Beaconite, who touched the lives of so many through her volunteer work and involvement with the schools. She was loved for her generous yet stubborn nature, her family said. She taught at Sargent Elementary School and had a passion for math. She was a devout member of the St. Joachim’s parish.

Along with her husband of 58 years, she is survived by her daughters, Donna and Terri; her daughter-in-law, Nancy; her grandchildren, Max, Taylor (Lauren), Hunter (Robert), Brandon, Mason and Emma; and her brothers, Jimmy (Debbie), Johnny (Maureen) and Kevin.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Feb. 24 at St. Joachim’s Church in Beacon, followed by interment at St. Joachim Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org).

Kris Westerhuis (1968-2022)

Kristopher Westerhuis, 53, of Shokan and formerly of Beacon and Garrison, died Feb. 20 at the Kaplan Family Hospice in Newburgh with family members by his side.

Kris was born in Cold Spring on March 25, 1968, the son of Augustine and Adele (Bruno) Westerhuis. He graduated from Norwich University with a degree in mechanical engineering and was employed by MH Professional Engineering in Clifton Park.

Kris enjoyed fly-fishing and was a trout fisherman. He also loved music, playing the guitar, cooking and finding intriguing recipes — but most importantly, watching his children play high school sports.

He is survived by his three children, Adele, William and Liliana; his father, Gus Westerhuis (Charlene); his siblings, Mary Cynthia Houlihan (John), Martha Kormondy (Kevin), Augustine Westerhuis Jr., Kathleen Hockler, Anne Slinskey (Sam III) and Barbara Wells (Gary); and the mother of his children, Cynthia Wing.

Family and friends will gather on Friday (Feb. 25) from 5 to 8 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey in Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday (Feb. 26) at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church in Beacon, with interment to follow at St. Joachim Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the New York Blood Center (nybc.org).