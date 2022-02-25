Nonprofits Receive Grants

Field Hall distributes $302K for seniors

The Field Hall Foundation, based in Cortlandt Manor, announced on Tuesday (Feb. 22) it had distributed $302,000 in grants to 13 nonprofits to improve the lives of older adults and their caregivers.

The grants included $25,000 to the Putnam/Northern Westchester Women’s Resource Center to develop a team devoted to preventing elder abuse in Putnam County; $15,000 to Common Ground Farm to provide groceries to homebound seniors with Mutual Aid Beacon; and $15,000 to the Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub to offer mental health education and support groups for seniors.