Packed House for Good-Cause Eviction

Beacon council to discuss law once more Feb. 28

The Beacon City Council held a marathon, two-and-a-half-hour public hearing Tuesday (Feb. 22) on a proposal that would require landlords to demonstrate “good cause” before a judge would consider eviction proceedings.

Forty-eight people spoke, in person or via Zoom, with 3-to-1 favoring the proposal, which Beacon council members modeled on laws adopted recently in Newburgh, Poughkeepsie and a handful of other municipalities.

The standing-room-only crowd was, by far, the most to gather for a meeting in City Hall since the pandemic shutdown began nearly two years ago.

The hearing was adjourned at 10:20 p.m., by a 5-2 vote, until March 7, when the council could vote to adopt the law or elect to take more public comment. If the council makes substantive changes to the draft law during its Feb. 28 workshop, it would not be able to vote until March 21, City Attorney Drew Gamils said.

Council Members Justice McCray and Paloma Wake, advocates of the law before their election in November, voted against adjourning the hearing, saying they wanted to continue the discussion and potentially vote that night.

“I didn’t hear anything in this hearing that changed my mind enough to say that I would change anything substantial in this law,” Wake said. “But I also recognize that if my other council members need more time to digest what we heard, I want to give you the space that you requested to do that.”

Dozens of people, not all of them from Beacon, urged the council to adopt the law. Many brought signs advocating tenants’ rights or wore stickers that read “Housing is a Human Right.” Some speakers told stories of landlords evicting tenants with no warning, leaving single parents and children homeless, while others cautioned that tenants everywhere are vulnerable since the state’s moratorium on pandemic-related evictions expired Jan. 15.

On the flip side, the owners of rental units in Beacon made the case that they shouldn’t be lumped in with “greedy, corporate” management companies. Small landlords who rely on rent income will be penalized by the law, which would require them to hire attorneys to justify rent increases brought on by rising costs such as insurance or taxes outside of their control.

The council appears set to move ahead despite attorneys’ warnings that the city lacks the authority to enact a good-cause law.

City Attorney Nick Ward-Willis told the council in September that he believes a 2019 state law supersedes local regulations. On Jan. 31 he told the council that his firm could not defend the city if it adopts the good-cause law and is sued by landlords, as happened in Albany.

A statewide good-cause law was introduced in the state Senate in 2020 and similar bills are being considered in the Legislature now.