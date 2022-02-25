Start Reading Now

March book club selections

Reading with Writers

WED 2 & WED 23, 6:30 P.M.

The Creative Habit: Learn It and Use It for Life, by Twyla Tharp

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring (via Zoom)

Register at splitrockbks.com.

Elementary Book Club (Grades 2-4)

MON 14, 3:15 P.M.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, by Roald Dahl

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Banned Book Club

THURS 17, 6:30 P.M.

Maus, Vol. 1, by Art Spiegelman

Desmond-Fish Public Library

Register online.

Butterfield Book Club

MON 28, 7 P.M.

Klara and the Sun, by Kazuo Ishiguro

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Email [email protected]

Middle School Book Club

WED 30, 3:30 P.M.

Nimona, by Noelle Stevenson

Howland Public Library, Beacon

Email [email protected]

History Book Club

THURS 31, 7 P.M.

Bellevue: Three Centuries of Medicine and Mayhem at America’s Most Storied Hospital, by David Oshinsky

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring (via Zoom)

Register at splitrockbks.com.