Start Reading Now

March book club selections

Reading with Writers
WED 2 & WED 23, 6:30 P.M.
The Creative Habit: Learn It and Use It for Life, by Twyla Tharp
Split Rock Books, Cold Spring (via Zoom)
Register at splitrockbks.com.

Elementary Book Club (Grades 2-4)
MON 14, 3:15 P.M.
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, by Roald Dahl
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Banned Book Club
THURS 17, 6:30 P.M.
Maus, Vol. 1, by Art Spiegelman
Desmond-Fish Public Library
Register online.

Butterfield Book Club
MON 28, 7 P.M.
Klara and the Sun, by Kazuo Ishiguro
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Email [email protected]

Middle School Book Club
WED 30, 3:30 P.M.
Nimona, by Noelle Stevenson
Howland Public Library, Beacon
Email [email protected]

History Book Club
THURS 31, 7 P.M.
Bellevue: Three Centuries of Medicine and Mayhem at America’s Most Storied Hospital, by David Oshinsky
Split Rock Books, Cold Spring (via Zoom)
Register at splitrockbks.com.

