Police Investigating Fishkill Shooting

Suspect taken to hospital in critical condition

The New York State Police said on Monday (Feb. 28) that it is investigating a shooting that involved a Fishkill police officer.

The officer responded to The Views at Rocky Glenn in Fishkill at about 2:35 p.m. on Sunday when he confronted a man with a knife, the NYSP said in a statement.

A male suspect was transported to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition, police said. A woman was also transported to a hospital with nonlife threatening injuries.

Anyone that may have witnessed this incident that has not yet been interviewed by the State Police is asked to call 845-677-7300.