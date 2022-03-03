Report from Ukraine

Joe Lindsley, a former Philipstown resident and editor of The Putnam County News & Recorder, is now the editor of Ukrainian Freedom News. He is based in Lviv, a city of about 717,000 in western Ukraine about 45 miles from its border with Poland.
Lindsley’s reporting is available Lvivlab.com. He also recorded an update below for residents of the Highlands about the situation in the country as of Thursday (March 3).
