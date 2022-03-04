Democrats Endorse Hanlon

Would be nation’s first transgender sheriff

The Dutchess County Democratic Committee on Feb. 26 endorsed T. Jillian Hanlon for sheriff.

If elected, Hanlon, who retired in November as a deputy sheriff, would be the first openly transgender sheriff in the nation.

Hanlon, 57, who spent 24 years with the department, will challenge Kirk Imperati, a Republican who took over as acting sheriff in September following the death of Butch Anderson.

Where a sheriff dies in office, state law allows Gov. Kathy Hochul to recommend a successor to the state Senate. The governor’s office has conducted interviews with candidates but not yet made a recommendation.

Hanlon, who lives in Millbrook, is a Marist College graduate who served as a corrections officer for two years and became a sheriff’s deputy in 1999.