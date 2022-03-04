Fond Farewells (Photos)

On Saturday (Feb. 26), residents showed their appreciation for two retiring main stays of Main Street: Jeff Consaga, owner of the Foundry Cafe for 26 years, and Leonora Burton, proprietor of The Country Goose for 37 years.

Friends, fans and the Fab Foundry All-Stars gathered at the Cold Spring firehouse to honor Consaga (above), known for his French toast and generous portions, and marched down Main Street to surprise Burton (below), who is returning this month to her native U.K. (She’s Welsh, if you didn’t know.) Cold Spring Mayor Kathleen Foley presented each with the “keys to the village.”

Consaga photo courtesy Denise Pace; Burton photos by Amy Kubik