The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 5
Maple Sugar Tours
CORNWALL
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive
845-534-5506 x204 | hhnm.org
Discover the process of making syrup during a Sugar Bush Tour (1-mile hike) or a Maple Lane Tour (short walk). Continues on weekends through March 20. Reservations required. Cost: $11 ($9 members; free ages 5 and younger)
THURS 10
Puzzle Swap
GARRISON
6 – 7:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Bring a puzzle or pick up one that is new to you.
SAT 12
Parade of Green
BEACON
Noon. Main Street
facebook.com/paradeofgreen
Celebrate and show off your Irish pride for St. Patrick’s Day during the first in-person parade in Beacon since before the 2020 pandemic shutdown.
SUN 13
Maple Sugar Celebration
PHILIPSTOWN
8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Taconic Outdoor Education Center
75 Mountain Laurel Lane
bit.ly/taconic-maple
Enjoy a pancake breakfast and see how syrup is made. Register online for 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. seatings. Cost: $12 ($7 ages 6 to 18; ages 5 and younger free)
KIDS AND FAMILY
SAT 12
Imagination Movers
PEEKSKILL
11 a.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The band, based in New Orleans, performs alternative rock music for preschoolers.
Cost: $23
STAGE AND SCREEN
SAT 5
Uncanny Valley
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
As part of the CP2 Readers Theatre series, actors will perform Thomas Gibbons’ play about the relationship between a neuroscientist and her artificial intelligence creation. Also SUN 6. Cost: $10
SAT 5
Irish Comedy Tour
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Derek Richards, Mike McCarthy, Damon Leibert and Derrick Keane will create the atmosphere of an Irish pub with their sets. Cost: $24 to $35
TUES 8
Alice’s Ordinary People
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
After watching this documentary via Kanopy about the social justice activist Alice Tregay, join a discussion with the director, Craig Dudnick. Register online.
FRI 11
l Am a Girl
GARRISON
7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org
The 2013 documentary shares the stories of six teenage girls from Cambodia, Cameroon, New York City, Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea and Australia as they come of age.
SAT 12
Weather Women
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
This show —the first inside the theater since before the pandemic shutdown — will feature Cayla Mae Simpson, Jessica Karis Ray and Georgia Sackler in a performance that includes dance, film and music. Spectators must be vaccinated and wear masks. Cost: $20
VISUAL ART
SAT 5
Works on Paper
COLD SPRING
Noon – 5 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery
123 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com
Drawings by John Allen, Pat Hickman, Grace Kennedy, Nancy Steinson, Lucille Tortora, Ada Pillar Cruz, Bill Kooistra, Jenne Currie, Grey Zien, Barbara Smith Gioia, Ursula Schneider and Tim D’Acquisto will be on view through March 22.
SAT 5
The Narrative of Things
NEWBURGH
5 – 7 p.m. Holland Tunnel
46 Chambers St.
hollandtunnelgallery.com
Shari Diamond, Norm Magnusson, Kathleen Vance and Tamara Rafkin will exhibit work on the relationship of narrative and objects. Through April 10.
SAT 12
High School Mentor Exhibition
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
See work created by local students through the School Invitational Theme Exhibition program. Through March 20.
SAT 12
Larry Bell
BEACON
11:30 a.m. Dia:Beacon
3 Beekman St. | 845-231-0811
diaart.org
Curator Alexis Lowry will speak with the artist about his sculptures, including “Standing Walls” (1968) and “Duo Nesting Boxes” (2021), that will be on display beginning today. Cost: Free with museum admission ($15 or $12 for students, seniors, disabled people; ages 12 and younger are free)
SAT 12
Bloom
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | 845-440-7584
baugallery.org
This member show will reflect “bloom” as both a noun and verb. In the Beacon Room, Stephen Derrickson curates a photography show with works by Ernest Shaw, Adie Russell, Stephen Laub and Charles Purvis. Through April 3.
MUSIC
SAT 5
Loudon Wainwright III
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The author, actor, composer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist will perform hits from his decades-long career. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $40 ($45 door)
SAT 5
Amazing Sensationals
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
The band encourages dancing and will be joined by The Freejays.
SUN 6
Beppe Gambetta
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Italian-born performer will bring together his American and European influences with a unique approach to times, periods and places. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
MON 7
Jazz Night
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
Tyler Blanton, Drew Gress, Eric Halvorson and Robin Verheyen are scheduled to perform.
FRI 11
Judith Tulloch Band
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Two Way Brewing Co.
18 W. Main St. | twowaybrewing.com
Tulloch’s music has been described as world fusion with a jazzy edge.
FRI 11
Eric Puente Jazz Quartet
BEACON
8 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
Puente will be joined by Rich Williams, Rich Paganello and John Goldberg to play classic and modern jazz standards.
FRI 11
Gratefully Yours
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Founded by Alex Mazur, the tribute band performs Grateful Dead set lists submitted by fans. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 12
Tom Chapin & Friends
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The three-time Grammy winner will celebrate his birthday with friends and family sharing songs and stories. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 13
Analog Jazz Orchestra
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The 18-piece ensemble, which includes members from the West Point Band and former members of the West Point Jazz Nights, will perform big-band classics. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
TALKS AND TOURS
SUN 6
The Audubon Sanctuaries of the Hudson Valley
GARRISON
4 p.m. Via Crowdcast
845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org
Scott Silver, the director of the Constitution Marsh Audubon Center and Sanctuary, will discuss bird conservation sites with land steward Dave Decker in this event organized by the Desmond-Fish Public Library.
MON 7
Gardening in the 21st Century
MAHOPAC
2 p.m. Via Zoom
bit.ly/mahopac-gardening
Master Gardener Janis Butler will discuss matrix planting, plant communities and new thinking about plant-survival strategies in this program organized by the Mahopac Public Library. Register online.
TUES 8
Plant-Based Nutrition for Women’s Heart Health
CORTLANDT
12:30 p.m. Via Zoom
events.nyp.org/hudsonvalley
This presentation by NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital will cover cooking with produce to make nutritional meals. Register online.
THURS 10
Recovering Women’s Stories from Ancient Documents
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Via Zoom | dchsny.org
In this program organized by the Dutchess County Historical Society, Will Tatum, the Duchess County historian, will share stories of local women from the 18th century gleaned from the county’s Ancient Documents Program. Register online.
CIVIC
SAT 5
Voter Registration
NELSONVILLE
Noon – 5 p.m. Village Hall
258 Main St. | nelsonvilleny.gov
Open to those not already registered in Putnam County. Use the Pearl Street entrance.
MON 7
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 7
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
TUES 8
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane (cafeteria)
15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254
haldaneschool.org
WED 9
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov