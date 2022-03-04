The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 5

Maple Sugar Tours

CORNWALL

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive

845-534-5506 x204 | hhnm.org

Discover the process of making syrup during a Sugar Bush Tour (1-mile hike) or a Maple Lane Tour (short walk). Continues on weekends through March 20. Reservations required. Cost: $11 ($9 members; free ages 5 and younger)





THURS 10

Puzzle Swap

GARRISON

6 – 7:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Bring a puzzle or pick up one that is new to you.

SAT 12

Parade of Green

BEACON

Noon. Main Street

facebook.com/paradeofgreen

Celebrate and show off your Irish pride for St. Patrick’s Day during the first in-person parade in Beacon since before the 2020 pandemic shutdown.

SUN 13

Maple Sugar Celebration

PHILIPSTOWN

8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Taconic Outdoor Education Center

75 Mountain Laurel Lane

bit.ly/taconic-maple

Enjoy a pancake breakfast and see how syrup is made. Register online for 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. seatings. Cost: $12 ($7 ages 6 to 18; ages 5 and younger free)

KIDS AND FAMILY

SAT 12

Imagination Movers

PEEKSKILL

11 a.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The band, based in New Orleans, performs alternative rock music for preschoolers.

Cost: $23





STAGE AND SCREEN

SAT 5

Uncanny Valley

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

As part of the CP2 Readers Theatre series, actors will perform Thomas Gibbons’ play about the relationship between a neuroscientist and her artificial intelligence creation. Also SUN 6. Cost: $10

SAT 5

Irish Comedy Tour

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Derek Richards, Mike McCarthy, Damon Leibert and Derrick Keane will create the atmosphere of an Irish pub with their sets. Cost: $24 to $35

TUES 8

Alice’s Ordinary People

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

After watching this documentary via Kanopy about the social justice activist Alice Tregay, join a discussion with the director, Craig Dudnick. Register online.



FRI 11

l Am a Girl

GARRISON

7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org

The 2013 documentary shares the stories of six teenage girls from Cambodia, Cameroon, New York City, Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea and Australia as they come of age.





SAT 12

Weather Women

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

This show —the first inside the theater since before the pandemic shutdown — will feature Cayla Mae Simpson, Jessica Karis Ray and Georgia Sackler in a performance that includes dance, film and music. Spectators must be vaccinated and wear masks. Cost: $20

VISUAL ART

SAT 5

Works on Paper

COLD SPRING

Noon – 5 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery

123 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com

Drawings by John Allen, Pat Hickman, Grace Kennedy, Nancy Steinson, Lucille Tortora, Ada Pillar Cruz, Bill Kooistra, Jenne Currie, Grey Zien, Barbara Smith Gioia, Ursula Schneider and Tim D’Acquisto will be on view through March 22.

SAT 5

The Narrative of Things

NEWBURGH

5 – 7 p.m. Holland Tunnel

46 Chambers St.

hollandtunnelgallery.com

Shari Diamond, Norm Magnusson, Kathleen Vance and Tamara Rafkin will exhibit work on the relationship of narrative and objects. Through April 10.



SAT 12

High School Mentor Exhibition

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

See work created by local students through the School Invitational Theme Exhibition program. Through March 20.

SAT 12

Larry Bell

BEACON

11:30 a.m. Dia:Beacon

3 Beekman St. | 845-231-0811

diaart.org

Curator Alexis Lowry will speak with the artist about his sculptures, including “Standing Walls” (1968) and “Duo Nesting Boxes” (2021), that will be on display beginning today. Cost: Free with museum admission ($15 or $12 for students, seniors, disabled people; ages 12 and younger are free)

SAT 12

Bloom

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | 845-440-7584

baugallery.org

This member show will reflect “bloom” as both a noun and verb. In the Beacon Room, Stephen Derrickson curates a photography show with works by Ernest Shaw, Adie Russell, Stephen Laub and Charles Purvis. Through April 3.

MUSIC

SAT 5

Loudon Wainwright III

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The author, actor, composer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist will perform hits from his decades-long career. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $40 ($45 door)





SAT 5

Amazing Sensationals

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

The band encourages dancing and will be joined by The Freejays.

SUN 6

Beppe Gambetta

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Italian-born performer will bring together his American and European influences with a unique approach to times, periods and places. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

MON 7

Jazz Night

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

Tyler Blanton, Drew Gress, Eric Halvorson and Robin Verheyen are scheduled to perform.

FRI 11

Judith Tulloch Band

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Two Way Brewing Co.

18 W. Main St. | twowaybrewing.com

Tulloch’s music has been described as world fusion with a jazzy edge.

FRI 11

Eric Puente Jazz Quartet

BEACON

8 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

Puente will be joined by Rich Williams, Rich Paganello and John Goldberg to play classic and modern jazz standards.

FRI 11

Gratefully Yours

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Founded by Alex Mazur, the tribute band performs Grateful Dead set lists submitted by fans. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 12

Tom Chapin & Friends

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The three-time Grammy winner will celebrate his birthday with friends and family sharing songs and stories. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SUN 13

Analog Jazz Orchestra

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The 18-piece ensemble, which includes members from the West Point Band and former members of the West Point Jazz Nights, will perform big-band classics. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

TALKS AND TOURS

SUN 6

The Audubon Sanctuaries of the Hudson Valley

GARRISON

4 p.m. Via Crowdcast

845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org

Scott Silver, the director of the Constitution Marsh Audubon Center and Sanctuary, will discuss bird conservation sites with land steward Dave Decker in this event organized by the Desmond-Fish Public Library.

MON 7

Gardening in the 21st Century

MAHOPAC

2 p.m. Via Zoom

bit.ly/mahopac-gardening

Master Gardener Janis Butler will discuss matrix planting, plant communities and new thinking about plant-survival strategies in this program organized by the Mahopac Public Library. Register online.

TUES 8

Plant-Based Nutrition for Women’s Heart Health

CORTLANDT

12:30 p.m. Via Zoom

events.nyp.org/hudsonvalley

This presentation by NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital will cover cooking with produce to make nutritional meals. Register online.

THURS 10

Recovering Women’s Stories from Ancient Documents

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Via Zoom | dchsny.org

In this program organized by the Dutchess County Historical Society, Will Tatum, the Duchess County historian, will share stories of local women from the 18th century gleaned from the county’s Ancient Documents Program. Register online.

CIVIC

SAT 5

Voter Registration

NELSONVILLE

Noon – 5 p.m. Village Hall

258 Main St. | nelsonvilleny.gov

Open to those not already registered in Putnam County. Use the Pearl Street entrance.

MON 7

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 7

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

TUES 8

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane (cafeteria)

15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254

haldaneschool.org

WED 9

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov