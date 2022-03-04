Three Beacon Athletes Qualify for States

Three Beacon High School athletes advanced to the state meet at the Section IX qualifiers held Feb. 26 at The Armory in Manhattan.

Senior Sal Migliore qualified for the 600-meter run, finishing second in 1:24.23; senior Evan LaBelle was third in the 1,000 meters in 2:39.78 and will also run on the intersectional relay team; and sophomore Damani Deloatch was second in the triple jump in 40-8.

The state championships are scheduled for Saturday (March 5) at Ocean Breeze on Staten Island.

“All three of our qualifiers had personal bests at the sectional qualifier,” noted Coach Jim Henry. “It’s always great to have your best athletes peak at the right time.”