Cold Spring Changes Garbage Pickup

Collection will now take place on Thursdays

Beginning today (March 10), garbage pickup in the Village of Cold Spring will switch to Thursdays.

Royal Carting took over collection from the Highway Department as of March 1 under a contract with the village. Recycling will continue to be picked up on Fridays.

The village said it would send information in coming weeks about new garbage and recycle containers, how to select a size and how to dispose of current containers.

Email [email protected] or call 845-265-3611, ext. 1, with questions.