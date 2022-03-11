Beacon Athletes Compete at State Meet

Three Beacon High School athletes competed in the state championships this past weekend.

Evan LaBelle ran the first leg for the 1,000-meter intersectional relay team, which finished eighth and earned a medal. Sal Migliore competed in the 600 meters, placing 20th in 1:26.64, and will compete on Saturday (March 12) at the New Balance Nationals in New York City in the Emerging Elite 400-meter race. Damani DeLoatch finished 21st in the triple jump at 39-03 and was the top sophomore in the field.