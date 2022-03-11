City of Beacon Opens Community Funding

Application deadline is April 1

The City of Beacon is accepting applications for its 2022 Community Funding Program for nonprofits or community-based organizations with a fiscal sponsor to support projects that “enhance the city’s quality of place and/or address critical community needs.”

The City Council allocated $20,000 in December to fund the program, which supports groups that offer programs and services in the areas of arts, culture, heritage, recreation, environment, health, public safety and other human services. Grant requests between $1,000 and $10,000 will be considered.

See bit.ly/BCF-app for more information. The deadline is noon on April 1.