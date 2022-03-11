Dutchess Reappoints Poet Laureate

Lucia Cherciu will continue in role

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro this week reappointed Lucia Cherciu as the county’s poet laureate for 2022.

In the role, Cherciu organizes readings and other events to promote poetry. Born in Romania, she came to the U.S. in 1995 and has been an English professor at Dutchess Community College for 20 years.

“These are difficult times, when people around the world understand how important it is to work together, support one another and use writing in order to communicate, show compassion and help in the process of healing,” she said in a statement. “The crisis in Ukraine has demonstrated to us how words can be used to show solidarity and work toward making peace.”