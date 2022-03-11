Dutchess to Host Household Waste Disposal

Dutchess County will hold a household hazardous waste disposal and electronics recycling collection on April 9 in Poughkeepsie.
Registration is required and limited to 380 Dutchess households. See https://www.co.dutchess.ny.us/HHW/Register.aspx or call 845-463-6020. See the site for a list of acceptable items, which includes products marked hazardous, flammable, poisonous or corrosive.
