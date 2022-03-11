Philipstown Groups Launch Diversity and Inclusion Survey

Main Street, Cold Spring (Photo by June Marie Sobrito)

Addresses racial equity, social justice

Four local groups — the Desmond-Fish Public Library in Garrison, the Julia Butterfield Library in Cold Spring, the Garrison school district and the Haldane PTA Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Committee — have crafted a survey on issues of racial equity and social justice.

The sponsors hope that the survey results will help guide programming at the schools and libraries. See bit.ly/PhilipstownDEI.

