Philipstown, HVSF in Funding Bill

Earmarks would pay for highway garage

A bill that includes funding for a Philipstown highway garage passed the U.S. House on Wednesday (March 9) and is expected to be approved in the Senate.

The bill includes $19.5 million in earmarks from Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, a Democrat whose district includes the Highlands. Among the 10 projects he championed were $1.79 million to construct a garage for the Philipstown Highway Department (the former garage has already been demolished) and $3.5 million for the “ecological restoration” of nearly 40 acres at the former Garrison golf course by the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival.