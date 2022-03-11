Rent Relief Program Comes off Pause

$624K available in Dutchess County

A rental assistance program in Dutchess is again accepting applications, the county announced this week.

The COVID-19 Emergency Rent and Utility Relief program for low- and moderate-income households was announced in April but placed on pause while the state distributed funds through its Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Because the allocation for Dutchess residents appears to be exhausted, the county partnered with Hudson River Housing to reopen its relief program.

To be eligible, household income must be below 80 percent of the area median income, with a priority for households at or below 60 percent. In Dutchess, for a four-person household, 80 percent is household income of $71,950 or less and 60 percent is $60,300 or less.

Applicants must also demonstrate a pandemic-related impact and have cooperation from the landlord. Apply online at bit.ly/dutchess-rent-relief.