Cold Spring Changes Garbage Pickup (Updated)

Collection will now take place on Thursdays

Beginning today (March 10), garbage pickup in the Village of Cold Spring will switch to Thursdays.

Royal Carting took over collection from the Highway Department as of March 1 under a contract with the village. Recycling will continue to be picked up on Fridays.

The village has posted more details here, including about how to order new containers. Email [email protected] or call 845-265-3611, ext. 1, with questions.