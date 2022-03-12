Highlands Local Weather Alerts
There are currently no active weather alerts.
Cold Spring Changes Garbage Pickup (Updated)
By Staff | 3 hours ago
Collection will now take place on Thursdays
Beginning today (March 10), garbage pickup in the Village of Cold Spring will switch to Thursdays.
Royal Carting took over collection from the Highway Department as of March 1 under a contract with the village. Recycling will continue to be picked up on Fridays.
The village has posted
, including about how to order new containers. Email more details here [email protected] or call 845-265-3611, ext. 1, with questions.
HOW WE REPORT The Current
is a member of
The Trust Project
, a consortium of news outlets that has adopted standards to allow readers to more easily assess the credibility of their journalism. Our best practices, including our verification and correction policies,
can be accessed here
. Have a comment? A news tip? Spot an error? Email
[email protected]
.
Join today!
The Current is a nonprofit enterprise.
It has always been provided free to the community.
Members contribute 70% of our revenue.
Memberships start at $24 and come with benefits!
, or Please join us renew. Become a Member
Enable Notifications
OK
No thanks