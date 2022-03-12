Frontier Adds Two New Routes to Stewart

Will fly to and from Raleigh-Durham and Atlanta

Frontier Airlines announced Wednesday (March 9) that it will offer nonstop service to two more U.S. destinations from New York Stewart International Airport

The airline began offering service last fall from the New Windsor airport to Miami, Orlando and Tampa. Beginning May 26, it will offer nonstop service twice weekly to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, and three times weekly to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta. Introductory fares of $39 and $49 each way are available through Tuesday (March 15) at flyfrontier.com.

American Airlines offers flights from Stewart to Philadelphia while Allegiant flies to Myrtle Beach, Savannah and four cities in Florida. JetBlue and Delta last year suspended their flights because of the pandemic.