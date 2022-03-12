Philipstown Obituaries

Frank Colasurdo (1930-2022)

Frank Angelo Colasurdo, 91, of Cold Spring and a former longtime resident of Garrison, died March 4.

Frank was born in the Bronx on Sept. 30, 1930, the son of Altibano and Helen (Belotti) Colasurdo. He graduated from the Mount St. Michael Academy and earned a bachelor’s degree in business management in 1952 from New York University.

After graduation, he served in the Korean War in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Kyne. In 1955, he married the former Peg Thornton. He and Peg were married for 67 years had six children whom they gave names that all started with “J”: James Colasurdo (Tracy), Jean Spooner (Terry), Jonathan Colasurdo, Joseph Colasurdo (Susan), Julie Murphy (Brian) and Joan Koval (John).

He also is survived by 16 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, along with his brother, Robert Colasurdo.

In 1972, Frank opened the Peekskill Beer and Soda Corp., the third in a chain of discount beverage stores and a novel business concept at the time. He was active for many years with the Empire State Beer Association and was honored as Man of the Year in 1993.

The simplest pleasures in life brought Frank great joy, his family said. He loved his ripe garden tomatoes, a good backyard barbecue, an icy cold pilsner (only in a glass!) and the company of his wife and children.

A funeral Mass was celebrated at Our Lady of Loretto in Cold Spring on March 11. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice.

George Weise Sr. (1928-2022)

George A. Weise Sr., 93, of Cold Spring, died March 8 at his home, surrounded by family members.

George was born Dec. 31, 1928, in Verplanck, the son of Frank and Lena Weise. He was working for New York Central Railroad when he was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served from 1951 to 1953 and earned two Bronze Stars. After being discharged, he returned to the railroad, where he worked for 40 years until his retirement in 1993 as a foreman for Metro-North.

On June 13, 1954, George married Larenza (Florence) Frisenda at Our Lady of Loretto Church. Together they raised a family in Cold Spring until her death in 1994.

George enjoyed fishing, model trains and being a craftsman of many things. He was a life member of the Garrison Yacht Club.

He is survived by his children, Frank Weise of Cold Spring, George Weise Jr. (Lisa) of Garrison and Myretta Trimble (Edward) of Cold Spring; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Two brothers and two sisters died before him.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on March 12 at Our Lady of Loretto, followed by interment with military honors at Cold Spring Cemetery.

