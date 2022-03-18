Hemp Farmers Can Apply to Grow Pot

State issuing conditional licenses for recreational market

Hemp farmers can now apply for a conditional, two-year license to grow marijuana for recreational use by adults, Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Tuesday (March 15).

Applicants approved by the state Office of Cannabis Management can grow marijuana on up to 1 acre outdoors, in up to 25,000 square feet of greenhouse space or a combination both. Licensees can also manufacture and distribute cannabis flower products without a processor or distributor’s license until June 1, 2023. More information is available at cannabis.ny.gov.