Howland Library Seeking Trustees

Three vacancies with terms ranging from two to five years

The Howland Public Library in Beacon is accepting applications from candidates for three open seats on its nine-member board of trustees.

The positions have terms of two to five years. Candidates must submit notarized petitions with the signatures of at least 25 adults who are U.S. citizens and have lived in the Beacon school district for at least 30 days before the vote.

The deadline is March 28, and the election is May 17. For more information, see beaconlibrary.org or email [email protected].