The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY
SAT 19
Build a Bluebird Box
GARRISON
10 a.m. & Noon. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | boscobel.org
Materials will be provided to create a nesting place for local bluebirds with help from Boscobel and Constitution Marsh Audubon. Learn about habitats and other ways to attract and care for feathered friends. Cost: $60 ($30 members)
SAT 19
Maple Sugar Tours
CORNWALL
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | 120 Muser Drive
Outdoor Discovery Center
845-534-5506 x204 | hhnm.org
Discover the process of making syrup during a Sugar Bush Tour (1-mile hike) or a Maple Lane Tour (short walk). Also SUN 20. Reservations required. Cost: $11 ($9 members; ages 5 and younger free)
SAT 19
Putnam Highlands Audubon Dinner
PHILIPSTOWN
5 – 8 p.m.
Taconic Outdoor Education Center
75 Mountain Laurel Lane
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
The annual benefit will include a silent auction. Cost: $75 ($25 remote)
SAT 19
Stories at Sunset
GARRISON
6 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | boscobel.org
Celebrate spring with a sunset, science and stories on the Great Lawn led by Lisa DiMarzo and featuring storyteller Jonathan Kruk. Cost: $12 ($10 seniors, $6 ages 5-18; children under 5, health care workers and members free)
TUES 22
Blood Drive
PEEKSKILL
11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
redcrossblood.org
Schedule an appointment online.
SAT 26
Pet Rabies Vaccine Clinic
CARMEL
10 a.m. – Noon. Memorial Park
201 Gipsy Trail Road
845-808-1390 x43160
putnamcountyny.com/health
Bring a dog, cat or ferret along with proof of residency and prior rabies vaccination. Sponsored by the Putnam County Health Department.
SAT 26
HSF Trivia Night
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Industrial Arts Brewing Co.
511 Fishkill Ave.
haldaneschoolfoundation.org
Test your smarts as this annual fundraising event returns in person. Teams of up to 8 players can register. Food and beverages included and transportation from Cold Spring is available. Cost: $75
SUN 27
Soup4Greens
BEACON
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. DMV Lot
223 Main St.
beaconfarmersmarket.org
This sixth annual fundraiser will benefit Greens4Greens, which increases the spending power of farmers’ market customers using federal assistance. Soups donated by local businesses include gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options in unique ceramic bowls or quarts. Cost: $5 (bowl), $16 (quart), $25 (handmade bowl), $60 (all plus insulated bag)
SUN 27
Maple Syrup Day
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D
facebook.com/littlestonypoint
Enjoy pancakes, local maple syrup and live music. There will be free parking and a shuttle from the former Dutchess Manor sponsored by the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail. The rain date is SUN 3. Free
STAGE AND SCREEN
SAT 19
A Little Night Music
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane School
15 Craigside Drive
showtix4u.com/event-details/62431
Haldane Drama will perform the Stephen Sondheim musical. Also SUN 20. Cost: $15 ($8 students, seniors free)
SAT 19
Little Annie Rooney
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
The Butterfield Library’s Silent Film Series continues with this 1925 feature written by and starring Mary Pickford. Cary Brown provides live musical accompaniment. Free
SUN 20
Poet’s Corner: Mary Newell
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The Garrison-based poet will read from her chapbooks, Re-SURGE and Tilt/Hover/Veer, followed by an open mic.
SUN 20
Writing With Fire
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Story Screen
445 Main St. | storyscreenbeacon.com
The 2021 documentary shares the experiences of the journalists at the only women-run newspaper and digital news outlet in India, Khabar Lahariya, who report on difficult issues and regions at high personal risk. Cost: $12 ($10 military, senior, child)
FRI 25
Zoo
GARRISON
7 p.m. Via Zoom | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The Desmond-Fish library will screen this 2017 film set in Belfast about a group of children who work to save a baby elephant during World War II.
SAT 26
Don Carlos
POUGHKEEPSIE
Noon. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Watch a livestream of the Metropolitan Opera’s French version of Verdi’s opera with Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Élisabeth de Valois and Jamie Barton. Cost: $28 ($26 members, $21 ages 12 and younger)
SAT 26
Night Train Storytelling
GARRISON
6 & 8:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Hosted by Joe Charnitski, the storytellers will include Joe Stracci, Samantha Spoto and Sandi Marx, a seven-time Moth StorySLAM champ. Cost: $20
SAT 26
Bert Kreischer
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. MJN Convention Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
The comedian and author will perform as part of his Bert Boy Relapse Tour. Also SUN 27. Cost: $35
TALKS AND TOURS
SAT 19
Amor Towles
POUGHKEEPSIE
2:30 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
The Philipstown resident and author of A Gentleman in Moscow will discuss his work and his most recent novel, The Lincoln Highway. Free
SUN 20
The General’s Lady
NEWBURGH
2 p.m. Via YouTube
facebook.com/washingtonsheadquarters
In this annual program, presented by the Washington’s Headquarters historic site, Jessie Serfilippi will discuss Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton, the wife of Alexander Hamilton.
SUN 20
One Dime at a Time
GARRISON
4 p.m. Via Crowdcast
845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org
Susan Delson will discuss her book about the three-minute precursors to music videos known as “soundies,” with a focus on Black performers. The films debuted in the 1940s and featured Dorothy Dandridge and Duke Ellington, among others. Gwen Laster of Beacon, a musician and scholar of Black musical heritage, will join the discussion hosted by the Desmond-Fish Public Library and Split Rock Books.
TUES 22
The Art of Bottle Detecting
BEACON
7 p.m. Via Zoom | beaconhistorical.org
Alex Prizgintas, a bottle collector and researcher, will discuss the stories in glass bottles and how to identify antiques in this program sponsored by the Beacon Historical Society. Free
WED 23
Climate Action for Everyone
PHILIPSTOWN
7 p.m. Via Crowdcast | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Community members will discuss the Philipstown Fights Dirty campaign and actions that can reduce the town’s carbon footprint.
WED 23
Tree ID for Beginners
MILLBROOK
7 p.m. Via Zoom | bit.ly/cary-forest
Educators from the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies will explain how to identify common Northeast trees.
THURS 24
A Celebration of Remarkable Women
COLD SPRING
6:30 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Sandy Galef, Nancy Montgomery, Kathleen Foley and Yaslyn Daniels will share stories of women who inspired them in this Butterfield Library program.
SAT 26
Guided Bird-Watching Walk
CROTON
7:30 a.m. Croton Point Park
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
Look for early spring migrating birds and raptors during this Putnam Highlands Audubon hike. Cost: $10
SAT 26
Backyard Beekeeping
PUTNAM VALLEY
2 p.m. Putnam Valley Grange
128 Mill St. | putnamvalleygrange.org
Abbot Fleur of Hudson Valley Beekeepers will discuss sustainable methods and bee biology, equipment and gear. Cost: $15 ($20 door, members free)
VISUAL ART
FRI 18
Chris Crocco: In the Wild
COLD SPRING
6 – 8 p.m. Highlands Current
142 Main St. | highlandscurrent.org
Crocco, a partner in the Beacon Daily, is also a wildlife photographer. Some of his best shots will be on view at The Current offices.
SAT 19
Art, Labor and Language in Postwar Rome
PHILIPSTOWN
3 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | 845-666-7202
magazzino.art
In this lecture, the first in a series called “Notes on Making” that will explore artistic labor as defined by the Arte Povera movement, Katie Larson, an art history professor at Baylor University and the Magazzino scholar-in-residence, will discuss the themes in the works of five artists. Free
SAT 26
Leslie Fandrich | Ann Provan
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Fandrich’s sculpture and collage will be on view in the Balter Gallery and Provan’s show, Inner Window, will feature her paintings using geometric forms. See Page 13. Through April 24.
KIDS AND FAMILY
SAT 18
Girl Power Story Time
GARRISON
11 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The focus will be stories about women from history. For older preschool and elementary school students.
MON 21
Click and Seek
GARRISON
3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Enjoy a family nature walk and scavenger hunt using the Seek app to identify plants and animals along the library’s new walking path.
TUES 22
Library + Farm Garden Club
WAPPINGERS FALLS
4 p.m. Stony Kill Farm
Farmstead Lane | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
In the first session of this program co-hosted by the Howland Library and Stony Kill Farm, students in grades 6 to 12 will learn about garden planting and design.
TUES 22
Let’s Draw Impossible Animal Cartoons
BEACON
6:30 p.m. Via Zoom
845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org
Students in grades 1 to 7 can join cartoonist Jim Stromoski and learn to combine parts of different animals to draw new creations. Register online.
FRI 25
Story Walk
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Bowdoin Park
85 Sheafe Road | 845-486-2555
dutchessny.gov
Take a self-guided reading tour of the children’s book, Maple Syrup from the Sugarhouse during Maple Syrup Weekend. Also SAT 26, SUN 27.
MUSIC
SAT 19
Rose Stoller
BEACON
8 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
The theater artist and singer and songwriter will perform from her wide selection of jazz, fusion and Brazilian-influenced music.
SAT 19
Spyro Gyra
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The contemporary jazz band from Buffalo has been performing for nearly 50 years. Cost: $55 ($60 door)
SAT 19
Telepathic Moon Dance
BEACON
8 p.m. Dogwood
47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com
The funk, jazz, EDM and world music band will perform.
MON 21
Jazz Night
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
The keyboardist Thollem will perform with violinist-vocalist Iva Bittova, bassist Michael Bisio and drummer Ryan Jewell.
FRI 25
Kevin Burt
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The blues vocalist, guitarist and harmonica player will perform music from his albums. Kenny Faranda and Soul Sacrifice will open. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 26
Mary Courtney
PUTNAM VALLEY
7 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
This season-opening concert will feature the Irish music of the singer, guitarist and bohdran player who will perform music from her latest album, Love from the 33rd County. Cost: $20
SAT 26
The Long Shadow
NEWBURGH
7:30 p.m. Newburgh Free Academy
201 Fullerton Ave.
newburghsymphony.org
The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform a program of Shostakovich and Tchaikovsky works that were inspired by Beethoven. Cost: $35 to $50 ($25 seniors, students free)
SAT 26
Popa Chubby
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The experienced blues player will perform his signature style of hard-rocking sets. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 26
Century of the Blues Concert
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Accompanied by a visual retrospective by Joseph Rosen, Joe Louis Walker, Guy Davis and Professor Louie and the Crowmatix will perform. Cost: $25 to $40
SUN 27
Tannahill Weavers
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The traditional Scottish band will perform music from their 18th album, Orach. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
CIVIC
MON 21
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 21
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
MON 21
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
WED 23
Budget Discussion
GARRISON
6 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
WED 23
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 23
Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Town Hall
238 Main St. | philipstown.com
The trail committee will give an update on the project during the Philipstown Town Board workshop.