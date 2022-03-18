The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 19

Build a Bluebird Box

GARRISON

10 a.m. & Noon. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | boscobel.org

Materials will be provided to create a nesting place for local bluebirds with help from Boscobel and Constitution Marsh Audubon. Learn about habitats and other ways to attract and care for feathered friends. Cost: $60 ($30 members)

SAT 19

Maple Sugar Tours

CORNWALL

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | 120 Muser Drive

Outdoor Discovery Center

845-534-5506 x204 | hhnm.org

Discover the process of making syrup during a Sugar Bush Tour (1-mile hike) or a Maple Lane Tour (short walk). Also SUN 20. Reservations required. Cost: $11 ($9 members; ages 5 and younger free)

SAT 19

Putnam Highlands Audubon Dinner

PHILIPSTOWN

5 – 8 p.m.

Taconic Outdoor Education Center

75 Mountain Laurel Lane

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

The annual benefit will include a silent auction. Cost: $75 ($25 remote)

SAT 19

Stories at Sunset

GARRISON

6 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | boscobel.org

Celebrate spring with a sunset, science and stories on the Great Lawn led by Lisa DiMarzo and featuring storyteller Jonathan Kruk. Cost: $12 ($10 seniors, $6 ages 5-18; children under 5, health care workers and members free)

TUES 22

Blood Drive

PEEKSKILL

11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

redcrossblood.org

Schedule an appointment online.

SAT 26

Pet Rabies Vaccine Clinic

CARMEL

10 a.m. – Noon. Memorial Park

201 Gipsy Trail Road

845-808-1390 x43160

putnamcountyny.com/health

Bring a dog, cat or ferret along with proof of residency and prior rabies vaccination. Sponsored by the Putnam County Health Department.





SAT 26

HSF Trivia Night

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Industrial Arts Brewing Co.

511 Fishkill Ave.

haldaneschoolfoundation.org

Test your smarts as this annual fundraising event returns in person. Teams of up to 8 players can register. Food and beverages included and transportation from Cold Spring is available. Cost: $75

SUN 27

Soup4Greens

BEACON

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. DMV Lot

223 Main St.

beaconfarmersmarket.org

This sixth annual fundraiser will benefit Greens4Greens, which increases the spending power of farmers’ market customers using federal assistance. Soups donated by local businesses include gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options in unique ceramic bowls or quarts. Cost: $5 (bowl), $16 (quart), $25 (handmade bowl), $60 (all plus insulated bag)

SUN 27

Maple Syrup Day

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D

facebook.com/littlestonypoint

Enjoy pancakes, local maple syrup and live music. There will be free parking and a shuttle from the former Dutchess Manor sponsored by the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail. The rain date is SUN 3. Free

STAGE AND SCREEN

SAT 19

A Little Night Music

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane School

15 Craigside Drive

showtix4u.com/event-details/62431

Haldane Drama will perform the Stephen Sondheim musical. Also SUN 20. Cost: $15 ($8 students, seniors free)

SAT 19

Little Annie Rooney

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

The Butterfield Library’s Silent Film Series continues with this 1925 feature written by and starring Mary Pickford. Cary Brown provides live musical accompaniment. Free

SUN 20

Poet’s Corner: Mary Newell

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The Garrison-based poet will read from her chapbooks, Re-SURGE and Tilt/Hover/Veer, followed by an open mic.

SUN 20

Writing With Fire

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Story Screen

445 Main St. | storyscreenbeacon.com

The 2021 documentary shares the experiences of the journalists at the only women-run newspaper and digital news outlet in India, Khabar Lahariya, who report on difficult issues and regions at high personal risk. Cost: $12 ($10 military, senior, child)





FRI 25

Zoo

GARRISON

7 p.m. Via Zoom | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The Desmond-Fish library will screen this 2017 film set in Belfast about a group of children who work to save a baby elephant during World War II.

SAT 26

Don Carlos

POUGHKEEPSIE

Noon. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Watch a livestream of the Metropolitan Opera’s French version of Verdi’s opera with Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Élisabeth de Valois and Jamie Barton. Cost: $28 ($26 members, $21 ages 12 and younger)

SAT 26

Night Train Storytelling

GARRISON

6 & 8:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Hosted by Joe Charnitski, the storytellers will include Joe Stracci, Samantha Spoto and Sandi Marx, a seven-time Moth StorySLAM champ. Cost: $20

SAT 26

Bert Kreischer

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. MJN Convention Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

The comedian and author will perform as part of his Bert Boy Relapse Tour. Also SUN 27. Cost: $35





TALKS AND TOURS

SAT 19

Amor Towles

POUGHKEEPSIE

2:30 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

The Philipstown resident and author of A Gentleman in Moscow will discuss his work and his most recent novel, The Lincoln Highway. Free

SUN 20

The General’s Lady

NEWBURGH

2 p.m. Via YouTube

facebook.com/washingtonsheadquarters

In this annual program, presented by the Washington’s Headquarters historic site, Jessie Serfilippi will discuss Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton, the wife of Alexander Hamilton.

SUN 20

One Dime at a Time

GARRISON

4 p.m. Via Crowdcast

845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org

Susan Delson will discuss her book about the three-minute precursors to music videos known as “soundies,” with a focus on Black performers. The films debuted in the 1940s and featured Dorothy Dandridge and Duke Ellington, among others. Gwen Laster of Beacon, a musician and scholar of Black musical heritage, will join the discussion hosted by the Desmond-Fish Public Library and Split Rock Books.

TUES 22

The Art of Bottle Detecting

BEACON

7 p.m. Via Zoom | beaconhistorical.org

Alex Prizgintas, a bottle collector and researcher, will discuss the stories in glass bottles and how to identify antiques in this program sponsored by the Beacon Historical Society. Free

WED 23

Climate Action for Everyone

PHILIPSTOWN

7 p.m. Via Crowdcast | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Community members will discuss the Philipstown Fights Dirty campaign and actions that can reduce the town’s carbon footprint.

WED 23

Tree ID for Beginners

MILLBROOK

7 p.m. Via Zoom | bit.ly/cary-forest

Educators from the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies will explain how to identify common Northeast trees.

THURS 24

A Celebration of Remarkable Women

COLD SPRING

6:30 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Sandy Galef, Nancy Montgomery, Kathleen Foley and Yaslyn Daniels will share stories of women who inspired them in this Butterfield Library program.

SAT 26

Guided Bird-Watching Walk

CROTON

7:30 a.m. Croton Point Park

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

Look for early spring migrating birds and raptors during this Putnam Highlands Audubon hike. Cost: $10

SAT 26

Backyard Beekeeping

PUTNAM VALLEY

2 p.m. Putnam Valley Grange

128 Mill St. | putnamvalleygrange.org

Abbot Fleur of Hudson Valley Beekeepers will discuss sustainable methods and bee biology, equipment and gear. Cost: $15 ($20 door, members free)

VISUAL ART

FRI 18

Chris Crocco: In the Wild

COLD SPRING

6 – 8 p.m. Highlands Current

142 Main St. | highlandscurrent.org

Crocco, a partner in the Beacon Daily, is also a wildlife photographer. Some of his best shots will be on view at The Current offices.

SAT 19

Art, Labor and Language in Postwar Rome

PHILIPSTOWN

3 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | 845-666-7202

magazzino.art

In this lecture, the first in a series called “Notes on Making” that will explore artistic labor as defined by the Arte Povera movement, Katie Larson, an art history professor at Baylor University and the Magazzino scholar-in-residence, will discuss the themes in the works of five artists. Free

SAT 26

Leslie Fandrich | Ann Provan

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Fandrich’s sculpture and collage will be on view in the Balter Gallery and Provan’s show, Inner Window, will feature her paintings using geometric forms. See Page 13. Through April 24.

KIDS AND FAMILY

SAT 18

Girl Power Story Time

GARRISON

11 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The focus will be stories about women from history. For older preschool and elementary school students.

MON 21

Click and Seek

GARRISON

3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Enjoy a family nature walk and scavenger hunt using the Seek app to identify plants and animals along the library’s new walking path.

TUES 22

Library + Farm Garden Club

WAPPINGERS FALLS

4 p.m. Stony Kill Farm

Farmstead Lane | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

In the first session of this program co-hosted by the Howland Library and Stony Kill Farm, students in grades 6 to 12 will learn about garden planting and design.

TUES 22

Let’s Draw Impossible Animal Cartoons

BEACON

6:30 p.m. Via Zoom

845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org

Students in grades 1 to 7 can join cartoonist Jim Stromoski and learn to combine parts of different animals to draw new creations. Register online.

FRI 25

Story Walk

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Bowdoin Park

85 Sheafe Road | 845-486-2555

dutchessny.gov

Take a self-guided reading tour of the children’s book, Maple Syrup from the Sugarhouse during Maple Syrup Weekend. Also SAT 26, SUN 27.

MUSIC

SAT 19

Rose Stoller

BEACON

8 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

The theater artist and singer and songwriter will perform from her wide selection of jazz, fusion and Brazilian-influenced music.

SAT 19

Spyro Gyra

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The contemporary jazz band from Buffalo has been performing for nearly 50 years. Cost: $55 ($60 door)

SAT 19

Telepathic Moon Dance

BEACON

8 p.m. Dogwood

47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com

The funk, jazz, EDM and world music band will perform.

MON 21

Jazz Night

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

The keyboardist Thollem will perform with violinist-vocalist Iva Bittova, bassist Michael Bisio and drummer Ryan Jewell.

FRI 25

Kevin Burt

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The blues vocalist, guitarist and harmonica player will perform music from his albums. Kenny Faranda and Soul Sacrifice will open. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 26

Mary Courtney

PUTNAM VALLEY

7 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

This season-opening concert will feature the Irish music of the singer, guitarist and bohdran player who will perform music from her latest album, Love from the 33rd County. Cost: $20





SAT 26

The Long Shadow

NEWBURGH

7:30 p.m. Newburgh Free Academy

201 Fullerton Ave.

newburghsymphony.org

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform a program of Shostakovich and Tchaikovsky works that were inspired by Beethoven. Cost: $35 to $50 ($25 seniors, students free)

SAT 26

Popa Chubby

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The experienced blues player will perform his signature style of hard-rocking sets. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SAT 26

Century of the Blues Concert

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Accompanied by a visual retrospective by Joseph Rosen, Joe Louis Walker, Guy Davis and Professor Louie and the Crowmatix will perform. Cost: $25 to $40





SUN 27

Tannahill Weavers

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The traditional Scottish band will perform music from their 18th album, Orach. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

CIVIC

MON 21

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 21

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

MON 21

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

WED 23

Budget Discussion

GARRISON

6 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

WED 23

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 23

Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Town Hall

238 Main St. | philipstown.com

The trail committee will give an update on the project during the Philipstown Town Board workshop.