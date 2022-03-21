2022 College Scholarship Guide

The list below includes scholarships available to high school seniors or college students in the Highlands and/or Putnam and Dutchess counties. It does not include awards specific to individual schools. To search for scholarships from state and national organizations, see directories such as scholarships.com, fastweb.com and collegeboard.org.
Each listing includes who qualifies to apply, the amount of the award and the application deadline. For scholarships coded CFHV, apply at cfhvny.org. For those that don’t have links to apply, contact the guidance office at Haldane High School or Beacon High School.
Highlands
Acacio “Roger” Rodrigues Memorial Scholarship
Putnam or Dutchess seniors or undergraduate college students who plan to study in a field that will lead to a career in the building/construction industry. | $2,000+ annually | April 1 | Apply via CFHV
AIAWHV Foundation
Putnam or Dutchess college students studying architecture. | $7,000 | April 26 | Apply
Beacon Elks Lodge 1493
The Elks offer the Rush Greenough Scholarship to a BHS or Haldane senior with “extraordinary community service” and the Doc Roberts Scholarship to a BHS senior who plans to pursue an engineering or technology-related degree. | $750 | May 7
Daughters of the United States Army
Senior who is the child or dependent of an active, retired or deceased U.S. military service member whose family resides within a 35-mile radius of West Point. | April 15 | Apply
Elena Eckert Memorial Scholarship
Putnam or Dutchess seniors who are children or grandchildren of a current or former member of the armed forces, a police officer or a corrections officer. | $1,000 | April 1 | Apply via CFHV
Firemen’s Association of the State of New York
FASNY reimburses tuition for active volunteer firefighters attending a New York community college or taking online courses through Empire State College. | $1,250 | ongoing | Apply
Hudson Valley Guns and Hoses
Putnam or Dutchess senior planning to major in criminal justice, fire science, public administration or related fields. | $1,000+ | April 1 | Apply via CFHV
Jean DeGrace Crandall Memorial Scholarship
Migrant farmworker or child of migrant farmworker (preference for those from Mexico) with history of migration to Putnam or Dutchess. | $1,000+ | April 1 | Apply via CFHV
Mid-Hudson Ivy Foundation
Seniors from the Mid-Hudson Valley. Sponsored by Alpha Kappa Alpha. | $500 to $2,000 | April 1 | Apply
Miles of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation
Putnam and Dutchess seniors whose lives have been affected by breast cancer. | $2,000 to $5,000 | April 1 | Apply via CFHV
Marty McGuire Audubon Scholarship
Current college students or college-bound high school seniors with an interest in nature, and who are from western Putnam or southwestern Dutchess counties. | $1,200 to $4,000 | April 1 | Apply
Nebrasky Foundation Scholarships
Seniors in the Hudson Valley “who may not fit the traditional four-year college model” but plan to pursue vocational or technical education. | $2,500 | April 15 | Apply
New York Schools Insurance Reciprocal
Haldane or Beacon seniors who are (1) enrolled in special education, (2) have demonstrated resourcefulness and ingenuity to overcome a puzzling creative obstacle, or (3) plan to attend a New York college and have a record of involvement and work for a cause or organization that promotes social justice, equal opportunity, relief of human suffering or similar aspirations. | $3,000 to $5,000 | April 1 | Apply
Professional Nurses Association of Dutchess/Putnam
Putnam or Dutchess seniors or college students pursuing a career in nursing. | $500 to $1,000 | May 12 | Apply
Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War
Lower Hudson Valley senior who demonstrates an interest in U.S. history | $250 | May 10 | Apply
St. Luke’s Cornwall Health System
Seniors who plan to enter the medical field. | $1,000 to $1,500 | April 11 | Apply
Tony Schembri Memorial Scholarship
Seniors from the Mid-Hudson Valley. Sponsored by the Newburgh-based chapter of the veterans’ organization Rolling Thunder 3. | $500 | April 15 | Apply
Philipstown
Alice Reilley Schatzle Memorial Scholarship
Haldane senior who plans to major in education, library sciences or another field that serves others. | Varies. | SGO | May 16
Betty Budney Community Service Award
Sponsored by the Philipstown Democratic Committee, the scholarship is presented to a Philipstown senior who contributed to the community through volunteer service. | $500 | SGO| May
Blue Devil Booster Club
A male and female senior who have been involved in the Haldane athletic program and demonstrated honesty, self-discipline, commitment and team play. | $500 | SGO | May 17
Cold Spring Lions Club
The Frank Milkovich scholarships are available to Philipstown seniors on basis of need, scholarship and potential to succeed. | Varies. | SGO | May 10
Cold Spring Police Benevolent Association
Haldane seniors, for community service and potential for success. | SGO | May 17
Glaser Orthodontics
Haldane seniors who plan to pursue a career in a health field. | $1,000 | SGO | April 15
Haldane Arts Alliance
The alliance offers four scholarships for Haldane seniors. The artist scholarship is awarded to one or more seniors who plan to major in an arts field and/or launch a career in the arts; the game-changer scholarship is awarded to one or more seniors who demonstrate that their experience or participation in the arts sparked positive personal transformation, inspiration and/or curiosity in a way that was truly game-changing for them, the renaissance scholarship is awarded to one or more seniors who demonstrate that they have given dedication while participating in a variety of arts classes (visual, literary, performing, media, etc.) and experiences at Haldane, and the trailblazer scholarship is awarded to one or more seniors who helped to advance new ideas, break new ground, and/or create new opportunities in the arts for their fellow students and/or the wider community. | $500 | April 30 | Apply
Haldane PTA Scholarships
Presented to two seniors who have demonstrated one or more of PTA core values of collaboration, commitment, diversity, and respect. | Varies. | SGO | April 15
Haldane School Foundation
Haldane senior who writes the most compelling essay on how an HSF-sponsored grant enhanced their Haldane education. | $2,000 | June 1 | Apply
Joseph Percacciolo Memorial Award
Haldane seniors who have demonstrated service and dedication to the community. | SGO | May 17
Knights of Columbus Scholarship
Philipstown seniors, with preference to Our Lady of Loretto and St. Joseph’s parishioners. | SGO | May 16
Liz Bono Memorial Scholarship
Haldane senior preparing for a career in business management or planning to start his or her own business. | $500 | SGO | May 16
Lori Isler Teacher Scholarship
Haldane senior who plans to pursue a teaching career and is involved in community service. | $1,000 | SGO | May 17
Magazzino Educational Scholarship
Haldane junior or senior with a strong interest in visual art or museum management. Includes a paid internship at the museum. Presented by Magazzino Italian Art in partnership with the Cold Spring Chamber of Commerce. | $1,000 | June | Apply
Martha Lou Anders Memorial Scholarship
Presented to a Haldane senior who excels in English and has a passion for local and/or New York State history, as demonstrated by classroom performance, cumulative average and writing talent. | Varies | SGO | May 16
Master Gardeners
Putnam County seniors who plan to pursue a degree in plant science, horticulture, floriculture, architectural landscape design, forestry, botany or another environmental-related program. Sponsored by Cornell Cooperative Extension. | $500 | SGO | April 30 | Apply
Mental Health Association in Putnam County
Putnam seniors who plan to pursue a career related to mental health or in human services such as social work, psychology, nursing, education, counseling, community mental health, or child and family studies. | $500 | SGO | April 1 | Apply
NewYork-Presbyterian/Hudson Valley Hospital Auxiliary
Senior who plans to pursue a career in the health field. | $1,000 | SGO | May 2
Philip Baumgarten Memorial Scholarship
Philipstown senior who volunteers for a local nonprofit and/or has worked for a local business. Sponsored by the Cold Spring Chamber of Commerce. | Varies. | June 1 | Apply
Philipstown Republican Committee
Awarded to a Philipstown senior who demonstrates leadership qualities, participates in extracurricular activities and demonstrates superior moral character. | $250 | SGO | April
Putnam County Children’s Committee
Putnam seniors who exhibit a “commitment to service to the community, and strength of purpose in achieving an educational goal, ability and maturity.” | $500 | SGO | April 14
Putnam County Sheriff’s Police Benevolent Association
Putnam seniors, on basis of need and potential for success. | SGO | April 15
Virginia E. Pidala Memorial Award
Presented to a Haldane senior who has demonstrated service to the community, has been involved in student activities, and who is looking to continue their education or pursue a career path in helping others. | Varies. | SGO | May 16
Beacon
Andy Vito/Harold Tompkins/Ron Vece Scholarship
Funded by the Hudson Valley Umpires Association, this scholarship is for seniors in Dutchess County who played high school baseball. | $750 to $1,000 | April 1 | Apply via CFHV
ATHENA Adult Scholarship
Dutchess females who have been out of high school or college for five years and are pursuing degrees at a New York or online school. | $1,000 to $2,000 | April 1 | Apply via CFHV
Beacon Community Lions Club
BHS senior with a GPA of 3.0 or better who submits an essay on leadership and the importance of community service. | $500 | SGO | April 1
Beacon High School PTSO
The PTSO awards scholarships to four graduating seniors who exemplify its goals and objectives. | $250 to $500 | May 16 | Apply
Beacon Schools PTOs
The Parent-Teacher Organizations at J.V. Forrestal (April 30), Glenham, Sargent and South Avenue (May 31) elementary schools offer scholarships to Beacon seniors who attended each of them. | $300 to $1,500
Bianca Knight Memorial Scholarship
Dutchess seniors pursuing careers in human services or ministry. | $1,000 | May 6 | SGO | Apply
Charles E. and Mabel E. Conklin Scholarship
Dutchess seniors who rank in the top 10 percent of their class can attend Dutchess Community College for two years at no cost. | Varies. | June 18 | SGO | Apply
Charles S. North Scholarship for Music and Art
Dutchess seniors who plan to major in music performance, music/art education or visual arts (ceramics, drawing, painting, sculpture, printmaking, design, crafts, photography, video, filmmaking and architecture). | $1,500+ | April 1 | Apply via CFHV
David S. Bagley Scholarship
Presented to Dutchess seniors by the Mid-Hudson Valley chapter of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity. | $1,000 | SGO | March 25 | Apply
Dustin James Fallen Police Officer Memorial Fund
BHS seniors who plan to pursue a career in law enforcement, emergency services or the military. | $500 | April 15 | Apply
Dutchess County Agricultural Society
Dutchess seniors and college students who plan to pursue a degree in agriculture, horticulture or human ecology, or a career related to agriculture or horticulture. | SGO | May 11 | Apply
Dutchess County Music Educators Association
Dutchess seniors who plan to major in music or the arts. | $500 | SGO | May 17 | Apply
Dutchess County St. Patrick’s Parade Committee
Dutchess seniors and college students of Irish descent. | $1,000 | SGO | April 30 | Apply
Dylan Feller Memorial Scholarship
Dutchess County BOCES/CTI student who plans to major in photography or graphic communications. | $1,000 | April 1 | Apply via CFHV
Eileen Hickey Nursing Scholarship
Dutchess seniors or college students pursuing a career in nursing at a New York school. | $1,500+ | April 1 | Apply via CFHV
Frank Thomas Groff Scholarship
Dutchess seniors who are members of the Roman Catholic Church. | $1,000 annually | April 1 | Apply via CFHV
George A. and Catherine V. Quill Scholarship
BHS seniors “who must apply themselves to prosper or those who are able to demonstrate financial need.” | $1,000 to $1,500 | April 1 | Apply via CFHV
H. Normington Schofield Scholarship
BHS seniors who plan to major in environmental studies or education. | $1,000+ | April 1 | Apply via CFHV
Honorable Anthony L. Pagones Memorial Scholarship
Dutchess senior, preferably a Beacon resident, who intends to study law, political science/government or criminal justice. | $1,000 | April 1 | Apply via CFHV
Hudson Valley Financial Professionals
Dutchess seniors who plan to pursue a career in the financial services industry such as banking, finance, insurance or investment banking. | $500 | April 1 | Apply via CFHV
Hudson Valley School Food Service Directors
BHS seniors planning to study food service, hospitality, hotel management or dietetics. | $1,000 | April | Apply
HV Latino High School Scholarship
Dutchess seniors of Hispanic origin. | Varies. | April 15 | Apply
I Am Beacon Making a Difference Scholarship
Graduating Beacon senior. | $2,000 annually | April 23 | Apply
Joseph H. and Mildred C. McManus Scholarship
Dutchess seniors or recent graduates “who must apply themselves to prosper or who demonstrate financial need.” | $1,500 annually | April 1 | Apply via CFHV
Joseph H. Gellert/Dutchess County Bar Association
Dutchess students enrolled in law school. | $1,000 | April 1 | Apply via CFHV
Joseph S. Guarneri Sr. Memorial Scholarship
BHS senior “who has overcome or is overcoming personal, financial, family or emotional difficulties.” | $650+ | April 1 | Apply via CFHV
Juan Lafuente Leadership Scholarship
Dutchess seniors who demonstrate academic achievement (especially in math and science); leadership contributions to school and community; and character. Students must attend a New York college. | $1,000 to $1,500 | April 1 | Apply via CFHV
Landon R. Gray Memorial Scholarship
Dutchess seniors who are male and African-American and plan to pursue a degree in education, human services, technology or media. | $1,000 | May 6 | Apply
Leslie C. and Irene G. Roe Athletic Scholarship
Dutchess seniors who have demonstrated outstanding athletic skills and will attend a New York community college or SUNY/CUNY school. | $1,500 annually | April 1 | Apply via CFHV
Linda and Steven Lant Family Scholarship
Dutchess seniors or college students pursuing a major in business or finance at a New York school. | $2,500+ | April 1 | Apply via CFHV
Marjorie A. Rifenburg Scholarship
Dutchess seniors of Native American, American Indian, First Nation or Indigenous descent. | Up to $4,000 | April 1 | Apply via CFHV
Mary McKenzie Memorial Scholarship
BHS seniors of African-American descent. | $500 | April 1 | Apply via CFHV
Maynard and Ferne Brownell Family Scholarship
BHS seniors with financial need and athletic and/or community service. | $750 annually | April 1 | Apply via CFHV
Michael P. Murphy Public Service Graduate Scholarship
Dutchess graduate students planning a career in government. | $1,000+ | April 1 | Apply via CFHV
Norman and Rita Nussbickel Memorial Scholarship
BHS seniors “who have demonstrated excellent academic and athletic achievement and have a meaningful record of community service.” | $1,000+ | April 1 | Apply via CFHV
Richard W. Mitchell Memorial Scholarship
Dutchess senior with “significant economic, physical, developmental or emotional barrier(s)” who will enroll at a New York college. | $1,000 to $1,500 | April 1 | Apply via CFHV
Robert K. and Clara Lou Gould Memorial Scholarship
BHS seniors with “extensive community service experience.” | $2,000 | April 1 | Apply via CFHV
Roberta Tighe Memorial Scholarship
Tighe was a special education teacher at Sargent Elementary for 34 years. This scholarship is for special education student who has gone through the elementary school system and will be a Beacon High School graduate. It requires applicants to submit an essay on their experiences and achievements, along with educational goals and some of your teachers that you have had during your years, memorable experiences and how the teachers have influenced your life. | Varies. | April 29 | Apply
Sal & Pat Trocino Scholarship
Dutchess seniors who have a minimum GPA of 3.25; preference to students with financial need. | $1,000 | April 15 | Apply
Sons and Daughters of Italy
The Beacon Sons & Daughters of Italy, St. Francis of Assisi Lodge No. 2629 offers one or more scholarships to BHS seniors of Italian heritage or who have a family member who is a member of the lodge. | $500 | May | Apply
Stephanie D. Brown & Barbara M. Murphy Memorial Scholarship
Female Dutchess seniors who intend to major in education and become elementary, middle school or high school teachers. | $1,000 to $2,000 | April 1 | Apply via CFHV
TEG Joyce A. Betros Scholarship
Dutchess seniors who are TEG Federal Credit Union members (or whose parent or guardian is) and who demonstrate academic achievement and commitment to community. | $1,000 | May 1 | Apply