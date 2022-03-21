Beacon Police Blotter

Select incidents from February

Officers responded to 559 calls, including 35 auto crashes and seven domestic disputes.

Editor’s note: The information here is provided to The Current by the Beacon Police Department. It may not be complete; although state law treats police blotter records as public records, with some narrow exceptions, the department has in the past removed information about serious incidents at its discretion.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

A DeWindt Street caller reported damage to her car after a hit-and-run.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

A caller reported a neighbor banging on the walls of an adjoined residence. Police advised both parties.

Richard A. Carter, 59, of Beacon, was charged with obstructing government administration, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after a welfare check on Henry Street.

Jeremiah O. Lawrence, 59, of Beacon, was processed on an arrest warrant.

Thursday, Feb. 3

Officers responded to a call for an unattended death.

Friday, Feb. 4

A Main Street caller reported that someone tried to get into her car.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Officers responded to a call for an unattended death.

Sunday, Feb. 6

Officers responded to an auto accident on Fishkill Avenue.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Officers responded to a hit-and-run on Main Street.

Sheila E. Williams, 63, of Beacon, was processed on a court summons for second-degree criminal contempt and third-degree assault.

Thursday, Feb. 10

A caller reported a lost form of identification.

An individual found property belonging to another person on Main Street and turned it into the police.

Friday, Feb. 11

A caller reported hitting a deer on Wolcott Avenue.

A caller reported damage to her car after a hit-and-run on North Elm Street. A suspect was located.

A Wilson Street caller reported being harassed by an unknown individual.

Saturday, Feb. 12

A Main Street caller reported damage to her business.

Sunday, Feb. 13

Kyle K. Herring, 25, of Beacon, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and third-degree driving without a license after a crash on Main Street.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

A Howland Avenue caller reported harassment by a known individual.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

A. Derosa, 46, of Salt Point, was processed on a bench warrant.

Officers responded to a call for an unattended death.

Thursday, Feb. 17

Marquis N. Thompson, 26, of Newburgh, was processed on a bench warrant.

A North Walnut Street caller reported her vehicle stolen from her driveway. Police recovered the vehicle.

A Fishkill Avenue caller reported being harassed.

Friday, Feb. 18

A caller reported that her credit company had notified her that her Social Security number had been compromised.

Sunday, Feb. 20

Officers responded to a call for a male with a head injury on East Main Street.

A caller reported damage to his parked car due to a hit-and-run.

Thursday, Feb. 24

Miller Johnson, 35, of Poughkeepsie, was processed on a bench warrant.

A Dutchess Terrace caller reported a dispute with her landlord.

Saturday, Feb. 26

A West Church caller reported damage to her car.

Sunday, Feb. 27

Maxwell D. Mosely, 29, of Newburgh, was charged with driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration after a crash on North Avenue.

An Eliza Street caller reported damage to her car after a hit-and-run.