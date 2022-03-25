Around Town (Photos)

SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE — Caryn Cannova of Kismet at Caryn’s in Cold Spring created this balloon installation outside her shop. (Photo by Teresa Lagerman) We are also collecting letters for Ukrainian children at The Current’s office (142 Main St. in Cold Spring) and this drop box at the Howland Public Library (313 Main St. in Beacon) through Wednesday (March 30). (Photo by Michelle Rivas)

ROLE MODELS — Andonia Karnavezos, who teaches literacy at Rombout Middle School in Beacon, used a Current story about Matcha Thomas, a Black-owned business on Main Street, as a class reading. “Students loved reading about Haile Thomas and her success, and thought of their own ideas to bring to Main Street,” she said. “It’s super-important for students to see the impact that young people can have and how much success they can find.” (Photo provided)

GRAND ENTRANCE — Lucas Vladimiroff took the wheel in a scene from A Little Night Music, staged by Haldane Drama last weekend. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

IN MOTION — It was the first indoor performance at the Philipstown Depot Theatre in many months — and it snowed. On March 12, the Weather Women presented an evening of music and dance with Georgia Sackler and Cayla Mae Simpson (shown here), and a short film by Jessica Ray and Simpson. (Photo by Ross Corsair)