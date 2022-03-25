Central Hudson to be Audited by State

Study will look at storm response, billing

The state Public Service Commission said last week that it plans to commission a comprehensive audit of the management and operations of Central Hudson focused on its response to a Feb. 4 storm and its billing practices.

Central Hudson said it had upgraded to a new billing system that has caused many customers to not receive regular invoices. The February storm left more than 67,000 customers without power, some for as long as four days.

“It’s high time Central Hudson got the bugs out of its new billing system,” said Jonathan Jacobson, whose district in the New York State Assembly includes Beacon, in a statement. “All winter I have been hearing from constituents who either received an enormously high estimated bill that doesn’t correspond to actual usage or no bill at all for months on end.”

Central Hudson also has asked the Public Service Commission for the OK to increase its electric delivery revenue by 17.6 percent to $1.2 billion and its natural gas delivery revenue by 28 percent to $500 million. The commission has scheduled hearings for Tuesday (March 29) and Thursday (March 31); to attend virtually, see on.ny.gov/3K7eYP1.