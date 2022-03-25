Haldane Budget Includes 3.69% Tax Hike

District spending would grow by 5 percent

The Haldane superintendent is proposing a $27.2 million budget for the 2022-2023 school year, a jump of 4.81 percent over this year. It includes a 3.69 percent property tax rate increase, just below a state-mandated cap of 3.7 percent.

The district would use the additional funds to maintain its student-teacher ratios and invest in academic, arts and athletic programs, said Superintendent Philip Benante.

“We have some of the most competitive class sizes in the region and this budget maintains that,” he said.

The school board has scheduled a vote for April 19 and a public hearing for May 3. The budget and two trustee seats will be on the ballot on May 17. There are more details at haldaneschool.org/board-of-education/annual-budget

Benante highlighted several key investments in his budget: