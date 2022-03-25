Haldane Student Commits to Georgetown

Liv Villella, a junior at Haldane High School, this week verbally committed to play soccer at Georgetown University in 2023. The formal signing of athletic commitments takes place in November.
Villella, a defender, played on the Haldane varsity team as a freshman and for the past two seasons has competed with World Class FC, a travel team based in Rockland County.
Join today!
The Current is a nonprofit enterprise.
It has always been provided free to the community.
Members contribute 70% of our revenue.
Memberships start at $24 and come with benefits! Please join us, or renew.