Haldane Student Commits to Georgetown

Liv Villella, a junior at Haldane High School, this week verbally committed to play soccer at Georgetown University in 2023. The formal signing of athletic commitments takes place in November.

Villella, a defender, played on the Haldane varsity team as a freshman and for the past two seasons has competed with World Class FC, a travel team based in Rockland County.

