Highland Falls, West Point Sign 10-Year School Deal

Academy will continue to send students

The Highland Falls-Fort Montgomery school district has reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense to continue to educate students who live on the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

About 40 percent of the students in the district live on-base, and the federal government contributes about 10 percent of the district budget as part of a longstanding agreement that renews every five years. Last year, the U.S. Department of Defense said it would put the contract to bid, raising concerns that the district would need to make drastic cuts if it didn’t win the renewal.

This week the federal government said it had come to a 10-year agreement with the district to continue the relationship. The Garrison School, which goes through the eighth grade, sends many of its graduates to the district’s O’Neill High School.