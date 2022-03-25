Nelsonville Welcomes Revenue-Sharing Plan

Village slated to get $64,000

Nelsonville’s Village Board on Monday (March 21) welcomed Putnam County’s proposal for sharing sales tax and federal COVID-19 relief funds with towns and villages.

But allocating the federal funds requires planning, said Trustee Chris Winward. Joined by Putnam County Legislator Nancy Montgomery, the board discussed the matter at its monthly meeting, held via Zoom.

County Executive MaryEllen Odell announced the sharing proposal March 10 in Carmel. It would adopt a “share the growth” concept developed by Philipstown Councilor Jason Angell and Cold Spring Trustee Eliza Starbuck and calls on the county to share its sales tax revenue with municipalities in years in which Putnam’s intake tops that of the previous year. In the past, suggestions that Putnam return some sales-tax income to localities went nowhere.

Putnam’s willingness now “is amazing,” said Winward, Nelsonville’s mayor-elect following the March 15 election. “We’re grateful to the county for recognizing and fulfilling the need.”

Odell’s initiative would set aside $5 million in county sales tax revenue and combine it with $5 million from the county’s $19 million in federal COVID-related American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money, to create a pool of $10 million for distribution in towns and villages on a per capita basis.

As the smallest municipality in the county, Nelsonville would get about $64,000, split evenly between sales tax-sharing and ARPA relief. Yet even that much “is great,” Winward said.

She pointed out that no restrictions would accompany use of the sales-tax money, but under federal rules ARPA dollars should be used for such infrastructure projects as water, sewer or broadband upgrades, or to support small businesses and others in need, and for related purposes. Thus spending ARPA “does take a little more figuring out,” she said.

County legislators must approve Odell’s idea, but the Legislature, eight of whose nine members are Republicans like Odell, typically supports her moves. “I’m confident the Legislature will go for all of this,” said Montgomery, who represents Philipstown and part of Putnam Valley and is the lone Democrat. “I’m so glad help is coming. I’d like to see more money go to our towns and villages, but this is a start.”