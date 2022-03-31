Haldane Hall of Fame Accepting Nominations

Class of 2022 to be inducted in fall

Haldane High School is accepting nominations for the 2022 class of its Athletic Hall of Fame, which will be inducted on homecoming weekend in the fall.

The inductees are selected by a committee that includes three coaches, a school administrator, a community member, the president of the booster club, two alumni and a retired district employee. The committee is coordinated by the athletic director, who cannot vote.

According to the bylaws, up to five individuals and one team can be inducted each year. Athletes must have graduated at least five years earlier; teams are eligible after five years; and coaches and others must have been employed by the district for at least five years.

The nomination form is available at haldaneschool.org.