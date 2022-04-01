A Return to Batter Days

The Little Stony Point Citizen’s Association hosted its first unencumbered Maple Syrup Day in three years on Sunday (March 27) and had a record turnout. There were free pancakes, local syrup, coffee and hot chocolate, plus live music and children’s activities. The event was canceled in 2020 and last year served only snacks.
