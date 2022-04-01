A Return to Batter Days

Ross Corsair By , Photographer |

The Little Stony Point Citizen’s Association hosted its first unencumbered Maple Syrup Day in three years on Sunday (March 27) and had a record turnout. There were free pancakes, local syrup, coffee and hot chocolate, plus live music and children’s activities. The event was canceled in 2020 and last year served only snacks.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All online comments are moderated, must include your full name and may appear in print. See our guidelines here.