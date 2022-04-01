Beacon High Planning Career Fair

Staff By |

School looking for businesses to participate

Beacon High School is planning its annual career fair for students and looking for businesses to participate.

Each participant will be assigned a table on May 27 at which he or she can display items that represent an industry or career and serve as conversation starters.

Contact Michele Polhamus at [email protected] or 845-838-6900, ext. 3025, to register. The deadline is April 22.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All online comments are moderated, must include your full name and may appear in print. See our guidelines here.