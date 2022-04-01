Beacon School Bus Involved in Accident

Thirteen students OK; bus monitor taken to hospital

A Beacon City School District bus taking students to South Avenue Elementary was involved in an accident with a motor vehicle near Brockway Road and Route 9D around 8:20 a.m. on Thursday (March 31). There were 13 students on the bus at the time.

All students and staff were checked out by Beacon Volunteer Ambulance Corps EMTs at the scene and were reported to be OK. A bus monitor was taken to a hospital.

The students were checked again by district nursing staff when they arrived at South Avenue and no injuries were found.