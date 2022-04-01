Dutchess Sales Tax Collection Jumps

Comptroller issues report on revenue

The Dutchess County comptroller released a report on March 25 noting that sales tax collected by the county jumped $50 million last year, accounting for 47 percent of revenue.

The county collected $200 million in 2020, or 25 percent of its revenue, and $209 million in 2019, said Comptroller Robin Lois.

She noted that the elimination of sales tax on clothing and footwear costing less than $110, proposed temporary cuts in the gas tax and renegotiations of revenue sharing agreements with Poughkeepsie and Beacon could affect collections.

The sales tax in Dutchess is 8.125 percent; 3.75 percent goes to the county, 4 percent to the state and 0.375 to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.