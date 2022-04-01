On The Spot

Do you have a spring ritual?



I love picking berries — strawberries, raspberries and blackberries!

~Maddy Toland, Beacon



Spring training every year since Ted Williams managed the Senators in ’72, but not this year due to the strike.

~Mike Cullinan, Cold Spring



Napping in my hammock; I keep one in the trunk of my car.

~Isabela Leon-Ferrer, Beacon