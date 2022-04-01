On The Spot

Michael Turton By , Reporter |

Do you have a spring ritual?

Maddy Toland
I love picking berries — strawberries, raspberries and blackberries!
~Maddy Toland, Beacon

Mike Cullinan
Spring training every year since Ted Williams managed the Senators in ’72, but not this year due to the strike.
~Mike Cullinan, Cold Spring 

Isabela Leon-Ferrer
Napping in my hammock; I keep one in the trunk of my car.
~Isabela Leon-Ferrer, Beacon

