The Desmond-Fish Public Library in Garrison and The Highlands Current are back with another year of One Poem a Day Won’t Kill You!
Each day in April, a podcast recording will be posted at bit.ly/hear-poem-2022 featuring a community member reading a favorite published poem. The 2020 and 2021 selections are also archived at the site.
Submissions are still being accepted. Drop by the library and ask to read, or email a recording of yourself reading the poem to [email protected] For technical assistance, see bit.ly/record-poem.
The Current is a nonprofit enterprise.
It has always been provided free to the community.
Members contribute 70% of our revenue.
Memberships start at $24 and come with benefits! Please join us, or renew.