A daily oasis for National Poetry Month

The Desmond-Fish Public Library in Garrison and The Highlands Current are back with another year of One Poem a Day Won’t Kill You!

Each day in April, a podcast recording will be posted at bit.ly/hear-poem-2022 featuring a community member reading a favorite published poem. The 2020 and 2021 selections are also archived at the site.

Submissions are still being accepted. Drop by the library and ask to read, or email a recording of yourself reading the poem to [email protected] For technical assistance, see bit.ly/record-poem.