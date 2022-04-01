The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 2

Bake Sale for Ukraine

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Foodtown

49 Chestnut St.

Local Ukrainians are raising funds to buy lifesaving equipment to send to the country.

SAT 2

Garden Restoration

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. New Leaf

Routes 9D and 403

Help prepare the community garden for the 2022 season, which begins SAT 23. RSVP to [email protected].

SAT 2

Highland Lights

GARRISON

11 a.m. & 2 p.m. The Garrison

2015 Route 9 | highlandlights.org

Staff from the Processional Arts Workshop will lead sessions to create and build lanterns for a community celebration of light on SUN 17. This weekend will focus on ideas and wire frames. Also SUN 3, SAT 9, SUN 10. Registration, masks and proof of vaccination required.

THURS 7

PCBC Annual Meeting

COLD SPRING

7:30 a.m. Taconic Outdoor Education Center

75 Mountain Laurel Lane

putnamcountybusinesscouncil.com

The Putnam County Business Council will honor Mark Snyder of Drug World, review its objectives and introduce new board members. Cost: $35

TALKS AND TOURS

SAT 2

All About Eels

BEACON

11 a.m. Beacon Sloop Club

2 Red Flynn Drive

845-463-4660 | beaconsloopclub.org

Eels are an important part of the Hudson River ecosystem. Learn about them from Benjamin Harris of the state Department of Environmental Conservation and get involved with a community-monitoring project. Free

SUN 3

Exploring Clove Creek

PHILIPSTOWN

2 p.m. Hubbard Lodge

2800 Route 9 | putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

Lauren Martin will lead a creekside presentation about macro-invertebrates and their role in fresh water ecology. For ages 9 and older. Registration required. Cost: $5

TUES 5

Medicare 101

COLD SPRING

12:30 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

John Bousquet of the Medicare Resource Group will cover how to apply, plan options and costs at this seminar hosted by the Butterfield Library.

TUES 5

Busting Barriers

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | bit.ly/BustingBarriers

Beacon resident and financial advisor Lena Rizkallah has organized this Women in Business panel with Susan Johnson, owner of the Denning’s Point Distillery; Tamar Vezirian, owner of Gotham Glow; Sam and Laura Abby, owners of The Studio; and Randy Patterson, CEO of ProDoula, who will share their experiences. Register online. Free

THURS 7

100 Years of Jewish Culture in Beacon

BEACON

4 – 6 p.m. Beacon Historical Society

61 Leonard St. | beaconhistorical.org

The Beacon Hebrew Alliance collaborated on this exhibit about Jewish contributions to the city, including by Samuel Beskin, a founding member of BHA and Beacon’s second mayor (below). The exhibit includes stories, photos and artifacts, as well as a virtual walking tour.

COMEDY

SAT 2

Comedy Night

BREWSTER

6:30 p.m. Tilly’s Table

100 Route 312 | 845-808-1840

tillystablerestaurant.com

Joey Kola will be joined by Tim Gage and Evan Weiss. Tickets include a buffet dinner. Ages 21 and older. Cost: $45

SAT 2

All-Star Comedy Night

BEACON

6:30 p.m. Memorial Building

413 Main St. | 845-337-6509

Gene Trifilo and Jeff Norris will hold the stage in this benefit for Guardian Revival Boots & Paws, which provides veterans with trained companion dogs and veterinarian coverage and food for one year. Call for tickets. Cost: $30

SAT 2

Smart Mouth Comedy Tour

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The featured comedians will be Ophira Eisenberg, Christian Finnegan and Pete Dominick. Cost: $15 ($20 door)

FRI 8

Nate Bargatze

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. MJN Convention Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

The comedian will perform his new material on The Raincheck Tour following his second Netflix special, The Greatest Average American. Cost: $36 to $66

SAT 9

Comedy Variety Show

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Joey Dardano, an actor, comedian and TikTok star, will be the featured performer. Cost: $20

KIDS AND FAMILY

SUN 3

Young Writers Workshop

COLD SPRING

12:15 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Spring will be the focus of this all-ages program to engage the five senses and write and illustrate a book.

TUES 5

Poem in Your Pocket Day

COLD SPRING

3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Teens will read and discuss poems by Mary Oliver, William Carlos Williams and others and write a poem to be presented on April 23 at an open mic. Other sessions will be offered for middle school and elementary students.

SAT 9

Grasshopper Grove Season Opening

CORNWALL

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive

845-534-5506 x204 | hhnm.org

SAT 9

Easter Egg Hunt

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Tots Park

Children ages 8 and younger can search for eggs at this event organized by the Knights of Columbus. Bring a can of food for the Philipstown Food Pantry. The rain date is SAT 16.

SAT 9

Spring Egg Hunt

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Meet in the Reading Garden and bring a basket to collect eggs. Registration required. The rain date is SUN 10.

STAGE AND SCREEN

SUN 3

Jeffrey McDaniel

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The Sunset Reading Series returns. The poet, who lives in Cold Spring, will read from his latest collection, Holiday in the Islands of Grief. Proof of vaccination required. Free

THURS 7

Vinny DePonto: Mind Reader

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | 845-855-1300

townecrier.com

The mentalist has performed on Broadway and television and won critical acclaim for his Off-Broadway show, Charlatan. Cost: $45 ($50 door)







FRI 8

South (1919)

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

For this installment of its Silent Film Series, the Butterfield Library will screen Frank Hurley’s documentary in which he accompanied Ernest Shackleton and the crew of the Endurance on their famous Antarctic expedition.







FRI 8

Ariane Original One-Act Festival

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

The program for the 10th annual festival will include Double Date, by Albi Gorn; Ode to Flannery, by Evelyn Mertens; In This Waterfront, by Nick DeSimone; The Patronizers, by Patrick J. Lennon; and Coaching Mozart, by Richard E. Knipe Jr. Also SAT 9, SUN 10. Cost: $20

SUN 10

Poet’s Corner

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Michael Steffen will read from his collection, Blood Narrative, followed by an open mic.

VISUAL ART

SAT 2

Make Art, Not Soup

PHILIPSTOWN

3 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | 845-666-7202

magazzino.art

Silvia Bottinelli of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts University will discuss artists who reassemble images and objects to examine women’s domestic work. Free

SAT 2

116th Annual Meeting

COLD SPRING

4:30 p.m. Putnam History Museum

63 Chestnut St.

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Baseball historian Bob Mayer will discuss the sport’s legacy in Putnam County and attendees can tour the new community room and view a portrait exhibition by Annette Solakoglu, Faces | Graces. Join in person or via Zoom. Free

FRI 8

Jo Baer

BEACON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dia:Beacon

3 Beekman St. | 845-231-0811

diaart.org

The exhibit will feature the artist’s early paintings from the 1960s and ‘70s. Cost: $15 ($12 students, seniors and visitors with disabilities; members and ages 12 and younger are free)

SAT 9

Original Species

BEACON

1 – 7 p.m. Garage Gallery

17 Church St. | garagegallery.com

Paintings by Laura Gurton and photographs by Daniel Kariko will be on view.

SAT 9

Cowgirls: Contemporary Portraits of the American West

BEACON

3 p.m. The Lofts at Beacon

18 Front St. | 845-202-7211

loftsatbeacon.com

Ronnie Farley, who photographed women who work as ranchers or on the rodeo circuit, will speak before a reception from 4 to 6 p.m.

SAT 9

The Transylvania Effect

BEACON

4 – 6 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery

150 Main St. | 845-831-6346

bannermancastle.org

K.P. Devlin’s surrealist paintings of moonlit scenes will be on display through May 29.







MUSIC

SAT 2

Tupelo Honey

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

This Van Morrison tribute will include selections from his extensive songbook.

Cost: $25 to $35

SAT 2

Joe Louis Walker

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The six-time Blues Music Award winner will perform songs from his most recent album, Blues Comin’ On. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SAT 2

David Kraai

BEACON

9 p.m. Two Way Brewing Co.

18 W. Main St. | twowaybrewing.com

The country folk artist will perform songs from North Mountain Rambling.

SAT 2

The Freejays

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon

Nu Expressions is also on the bill.

SUN 3

New York Polyphony

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

In a performance sponsored by the Howland Chamber Music Circle, the vocal chamber ensemble will perform a repertoire ranging from Gregorian chants to modern compositions. Cost: $40 ($10 ages 25 and younger)







SUN 3

A Tribute to Connie Hogarth

BEACON

6:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

This musical celebration will remember the Beacon resident and “tireless champion for human rights and the environment.” Dinner reservations required. Free

SUN 3

Queensrÿche

PEEKSKILL

7:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The band, which has 11 gold and platinum records, will perform new songs as well as its hits. Black Dawn and Hittman will open. Cost: $49 or $79

MON 4

Jazz Night

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

Anna Webber, Tim Berne, Adam Hopkins and Tomas Fujiwara will perform. Cost: $15

FRI 8

Almost Queen

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

In full costume, the four-piece tribute band will perform Queen’s hits and crowd favorites. Cost: $29 to $89







FRI 8

Pousette-Dart Band

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The 1970s hitmaker of American music will perform with his band, including Jim Chapdelaine, Steve Roues and Eric Parker. Cost: $25 ($30 door)







SAT 9

KJ Denhert

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The singer, songwriter and guitarist will play her signature style of urban folk and jazz with her band: Adam Armstrong, Eric Halvorson, Mark McIntyre and Nicki Denner. Cost: $20

SAT 9

Lez Zeppelin

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The all-female quartet founded by guitarist Steph Paynes in 2004 will pay homage to Led Zeppelin. Cost: $20 to $49

SAT 9

Sawyer Fredericks Band

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Americana singer and songwriter and winner of Season 8 of NBC’s The Voice will perform music from his albums, including Flowers for You. Aria Anjali, a 13-year-old singer and songwriter, will open. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SAT 9

Johnny Dowd

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon

Tom Gogola’s Midnight Cilantro will open.

SUN 10

Benefit for Ukraine

BEACON

6:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

Hosted by Jen Malenke and Nicole Tori, this concert will include Broadway singers, international musicians and other local acts. Proceeds will benefit Razom for Ukraine.

SUN 10

David Jacobs-Strain and Bob Beach

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The slide guitar player and singer will share the stage with Beach on harmonica as they go through blues to “swampy” rock ’n’ roll. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

CIVIC

MON 4

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 4

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900

beaconk12.org

TUES 5

Putnam Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Historic Courthouse

44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800

putnamcountyny.com

TUES 5

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

WED 6

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 6

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

THURS 7

Town Board

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com