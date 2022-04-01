The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 2
Bake Sale for Ukraine
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Foodtown
49 Chestnut St.
Local Ukrainians are raising funds to buy lifesaving equipment to send to the country.
SAT 2
Garden Restoration
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. New Leaf
Routes 9D and 403
Help prepare the community garden for the 2022 season, which begins SAT 23. RSVP to [email protected].
SAT 2
Highland Lights
GARRISON
11 a.m. & 2 p.m. The Garrison
2015 Route 9 | highlandlights.org
Staff from the Processional Arts Workshop will lead sessions to create and build lanterns for a community celebration of light on SUN 17. This weekend will focus on ideas and wire frames. Also SUN 3, SAT 9, SUN 10. Registration, masks and proof of vaccination required.
THURS 7
PCBC Annual Meeting
COLD SPRING
7:30 a.m. Taconic Outdoor Education Center
75 Mountain Laurel Lane
putnamcountybusinesscouncil.com
The Putnam County Business Council will honor Mark Snyder of Drug World, review its objectives and introduce new board members. Cost: $35
TALKS AND TOURS
SAT 2
All About Eels
BEACON
11 a.m. Beacon Sloop Club
2 Red Flynn Drive
845-463-4660 | beaconsloopclub.org
Eels are an important part of the Hudson River ecosystem. Learn about them from Benjamin Harris of the state Department of Environmental Conservation and get involved with a community-monitoring project. Free
SUN 3
Exploring Clove Creek
PHILIPSTOWN
2 p.m. Hubbard Lodge
2800 Route 9 | putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
Lauren Martin will lead a creekside presentation about macro-invertebrates and their role in fresh water ecology. For ages 9 and older. Registration required. Cost: $5
TUES 5
Medicare 101
COLD SPRING
12:30 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
John Bousquet of the Medicare Resource Group will cover how to apply, plan options and costs at this seminar hosted by the Butterfield Library.
TUES 5
Busting Barriers
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | bit.ly/BustingBarriers
Beacon resident and financial advisor Lena Rizkallah has organized this Women in Business panel with Susan Johnson, owner of the Denning’s Point Distillery; Tamar Vezirian, owner of Gotham Glow; Sam and Laura Abby, owners of The Studio; and Randy Patterson, CEO of ProDoula, who will share their experiences. Register online. Free
THURS 7
100 Years of Jewish Culture in Beacon
BEACON
4 – 6 p.m. Beacon Historical Society
61 Leonard St. | beaconhistorical.org
The Beacon Hebrew Alliance collaborated on this exhibit about Jewish contributions to the city, including by Samuel Beskin, a founding member of BHA and Beacon’s second mayor (below). The exhibit includes stories, photos and artifacts, as well as a virtual walking tour.
COMEDY
SAT 2
Comedy Night
BREWSTER
6:30 p.m. Tilly’s Table
100 Route 312 | 845-808-1840
tillystablerestaurant.com
Joey Kola will be joined by Tim Gage and Evan Weiss. Tickets include a buffet dinner. Ages 21 and older. Cost: $45
SAT 2
All-Star Comedy Night
BEACON
6:30 p.m. Memorial Building
413 Main St. | 845-337-6509
Gene Trifilo and Jeff Norris will hold the stage in this benefit for Guardian Revival Boots & Paws, which provides veterans with trained companion dogs and veterinarian coverage and food for one year. Call for tickets. Cost: $30
SAT 2
Smart Mouth Comedy Tour
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The featured comedians will be Ophira Eisenberg, Christian Finnegan and Pete Dominick. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
FRI 8
Nate Bargatze
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. MJN Convention Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
The comedian will perform his new material on The Raincheck Tour following his second Netflix special, The Greatest Average American. Cost: $36 to $66
SAT 9
Comedy Variety Show
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Joey Dardano, an actor, comedian and TikTok star, will be the featured performer. Cost: $20
KIDS AND FAMILY
SUN 3
Young Writers Workshop
COLD SPRING
12:15 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Spring will be the focus of this all-ages program to engage the five senses and write and illustrate a book.
TUES 5
Poem in Your Pocket Day
COLD SPRING
3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Teens will read and discuss poems by Mary Oliver, William Carlos Williams and others and write a poem to be presented on April 23 at an open mic. Other sessions will be offered for middle school and elementary students.
SAT 9
Grasshopper Grove Season Opening
CORNWALL
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive
845-534-5506 x204 | hhnm.org
SAT 9
Easter Egg Hunt
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Tots Park
Children ages 8 and younger can search for eggs at this event organized by the Knights of Columbus. Bring a can of food for the Philipstown Food Pantry. The rain date is SAT 16.
SAT 9
Spring Egg Hunt
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Meet in the Reading Garden and bring a basket to collect eggs. Registration required. The rain date is SUN 10.
STAGE AND SCREEN
SUN 3
Jeffrey McDaniel
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The Sunset Reading Series returns. The poet, who lives in Cold Spring, will read from his latest collection, Holiday in the Islands of Grief. Proof of vaccination required. Free
THURS 7
Vinny DePonto: Mind Reader
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | 845-855-1300
townecrier.com
The mentalist has performed on Broadway and television and won critical acclaim for his Off-Broadway show, Charlatan. Cost: $45 ($50 door)
FRI 8
South (1919)
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
For this installment of its Silent Film Series, the Butterfield Library will screen Frank Hurley’s documentary in which he accompanied Ernest Shackleton and the crew of the Endurance on their famous Antarctic expedition.
FRI 8
Ariane Original One-Act Festival
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
The program for the 10th annual festival will include Double Date, by Albi Gorn; Ode to Flannery, by Evelyn Mertens; In This Waterfront, by Nick DeSimone; The Patronizers, by Patrick J. Lennon; and Coaching Mozart, by Richard E. Knipe Jr. Also SAT 9, SUN 10. Cost: $20
SUN 10
Poet’s Corner
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Michael Steffen will read from his collection, Blood Narrative, followed by an open mic.
VISUAL ART
SAT 2
Make Art, Not Soup
PHILIPSTOWN
3 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | 845-666-7202
magazzino.art
Silvia Bottinelli of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts University will discuss artists who reassemble images and objects to examine women’s domestic work. Free
SAT 2
116th Annual Meeting
COLD SPRING
4:30 p.m. Putnam History Museum
63 Chestnut St.
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Baseball historian Bob Mayer will discuss the sport’s legacy in Putnam County and attendees can tour the new community room and view a portrait exhibition by Annette Solakoglu, Faces | Graces. Join in person or via Zoom. Free
FRI 8
Jo Baer
BEACON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dia:Beacon
3 Beekman St. | 845-231-0811
diaart.org
The exhibit will feature the artist’s early paintings from the 1960s and ‘70s. Cost: $15 ($12 students, seniors and visitors with disabilities; members and ages 12 and younger are free)
SAT 9
Original Species
BEACON
1 – 7 p.m. Garage Gallery
17 Church St. | garagegallery.com
Paintings by Laura Gurton and photographs by Daniel Kariko will be on view.
SAT 9
Cowgirls: Contemporary Portraits of the American West
BEACON
3 p.m. The Lofts at Beacon
18 Front St. | 845-202-7211
loftsatbeacon.com
Ronnie Farley, who photographed women who work as ranchers or on the rodeo circuit, will speak before a reception from 4 to 6 p.m.
SAT 9
The Transylvania Effect
BEACON
4 – 6 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery
150 Main St. | 845-831-6346
bannermancastle.org
K.P. Devlin’s surrealist paintings of moonlit scenes will be on display through May 29.
MUSIC
SAT 2
Tupelo Honey
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
This Van Morrison tribute will include selections from his extensive songbook.
Cost: $25 to $35
SAT 2
Joe Louis Walker
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The six-time Blues Music Award winner will perform songs from his most recent album, Blues Comin’ On. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 2
David Kraai
BEACON
9 p.m. Two Way Brewing Co.
18 W. Main St. | twowaybrewing.com
The country folk artist will perform songs from North Mountain Rambling.
SAT 2
The Freejays
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon
Nu Expressions is also on the bill.
SUN 3
New York Polyphony
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
In a performance sponsored by the Howland Chamber Music Circle, the vocal chamber ensemble will perform a repertoire ranging from Gregorian chants to modern compositions. Cost: $40 ($10 ages 25 and younger)
SUN 3
A Tribute to Connie Hogarth
BEACON
6:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
This musical celebration will remember the Beacon resident and “tireless champion for human rights and the environment.” Dinner reservations required. Free
SUN 3
Queensrÿche
PEEKSKILL
7:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The band, which has 11 gold and platinum records, will perform new songs as well as its hits. Black Dawn and Hittman will open. Cost: $49 or $79
MON 4
Jazz Night
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
Anna Webber, Tim Berne, Adam Hopkins and Tomas Fujiwara will perform. Cost: $15
FRI 8
Almost Queen
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
In full costume, the four-piece tribute band will perform Queen’s hits and crowd favorites. Cost: $29 to $89
FRI 8
Pousette-Dart Band
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The 1970s hitmaker of American music will perform with his band, including Jim Chapdelaine, Steve Roues and Eric Parker. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 9
KJ Denhert
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The singer, songwriter and guitarist will play her signature style of urban folk and jazz with her band: Adam Armstrong, Eric Halvorson, Mark McIntyre and Nicki Denner. Cost: $20
SAT 9
Lez Zeppelin
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The all-female quartet founded by guitarist Steph Paynes in 2004 will pay homage to Led Zeppelin. Cost: $20 to $49
SAT 9
Sawyer Fredericks Band
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Americana singer and songwriter and winner of Season 8 of NBC’s The Voice will perform music from his albums, including Flowers for You. Aria Anjali, a 13-year-old singer and songwriter, will open. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 9
Johnny Dowd
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon
Tom Gogola’s Midnight Cilantro will open.
SUN 10
Benefit for Ukraine
BEACON
6:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
Hosted by Jen Malenke and Nicole Tori, this concert will include Broadway singers, international musicians and other local acts. Proceeds will benefit Razom for Ukraine.
SUN 10
David Jacobs-Strain and Bob Beach
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The slide guitar player and singer will share the stage with Beach on harmonica as they go through blues to “swampy” rock ’n’ roll. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
CIVIC
MON 4
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 4
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900
beaconk12.org
TUES 5
Putnam Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Historic Courthouse
44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800
putnamcountyny.com
TUES 5
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
WED 6
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 6
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
THURS 7
Town Board
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com