Voter Ups and Downs

The New York State Board of Elections last month released figures showing the number of active voters by location and party as of February.

Compared to the figures for the presidential election of 2016, the number of voters jumped about 10 percent in Dutchess and Putnam. The number of registered Democrats grew by 20 percent in Dutchess, 22 percent in Beacon, 17 percent in Putnam and 25 percent in Philipstown.

Registered Republicans increased by 3 percent in Dutchess and 5 percent in Putnam but fell 15 percent in Beacon and 3 percent in Philipstown.

The figures do not include registered voters who had not cast a ballot in the previous two federal elections.