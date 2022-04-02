Around Town (Photos)

NEW CLUB OFFICERS — The Tioronda Garden Club of Beacon installed its 2022-23 officers on March. They are Corresponding Secretary Jean Haight, Recording Secretary Gillian Ramkalowon, Federated Garden Clubs President Lynne Arnold, President Geraldine Fuller, Second Vice President Cindy Konzen, Treasurer Cindy Marsh and First Vice President Gary Barrack. Meetings are held at the Howland Cultural Center at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. (Photo provided)

FLAG CITATION — Exalted Ruler Ron Piga (center) and Americanism Chair PDDGER Carl Oken (right) of the Elks Lodge of Beacon on March 24 presented Joe Schuka (left), director of the Libby Funeral Home, a citation for outstanding presentation of the U.S. flag. (Photo provided)