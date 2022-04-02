Beacon Obituaries

Isabelle Berner (1919-2022)

Isabelle T. Berner, 102, a lifelong Beacon resident, died March 27 at her home.

She was born in New York City on Dec. 6, 1919, the daughter of Anthony and Josephine (Briglia) DeGrazia. Her husband, Bernard Berner, a Navy veteran, died on May 12, 2012, after 70 years of marriage.

During the 1960s and ’70s, Isabelle owned and operated the Kaleidoscope Dress Shop in Beacon for 10 years. She was an avid painter and a woman ahead of her time, speaking out in her community for what was right and against wrongs, family members said. Isabelle always made a friend with everyone she met and was always there helping others.

Isabelle is survived by her children, Patricia Barth, Anita Donofrio (Nicholas) and Joseph Berner (Karen), as well as her grandchildren: Nicholas Hockler, Terry Hockler, Michael Donofrio, Nicole Donofrio, Jason Berner and Valerie Berner; five great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery, where Isabelle will be laid to rest next to her husband. Memorial donations to be made to the Animal Rescue Foundation (arfbeacon.org) or Americares (americares.org).

Charles McCarthy (1939-2022)

Charles Edward “Charley” McCarthy, 82, of Beacon, died March 29 at home surrounded by family members, including his wife of 61 years, the former Catherine Allen.

Charles was born in Manhattan on Dec. 8, 1939, the son of Edward and Julia (Ryan) McCarthy. Known as “Mack,” he grew up in the Parkchester area of the Bronx, graduating from Manhattan College in 1960 and joining the teaching staff at Riverdale Country School in the Bronx.

At Riverdale he was a physical education teacher and a track, football, baseball and soccer coach. He believed that everyone, regardless of ability, should be encouraged to participate. Among the athletes he coached was the future NFL running back Calvin Hill.

“Coach Mack” transitioned from coaching to working as a recreational therapist for New York State, first for those overcoming drug addiction and later for patients with special needs. For nearly three decades, coached athletes in multiple sports for both the state and national Special Olympics.

After retirement, Charley spent much of his time fishing, watching his beloved Yankees and the Hudson Valley Renegades, and attending the myriad sporting and school activities of his grandchildren, who knew him as “Papa.”

Along with his wife, Charley is survived by his children: Ed McCarthy (Karen) of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; John McCarthy (Patricia) of Hopewell Junction; Kevin McCarthy (Wanda) of New Hamburg; Dan McCarthy (Patty) of Cornwall; Mary Huber (James) of East Chatham, and Catherine Schetter of Marlboro.

In addition, he is survived by 22 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, and a brother, Gerard McCarthy of Las Vegas.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary, Mother of the Church in Fishkill at 10 a.m. on April 9, followed by interment at St. Joachim’s Cemetery in Beacon.

Memorial donations may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice (hvhospice.org).

Virginia Morgese (1931-2022)

Virginia P. Morgese, 91, a lifelong resident of Beacon, died March 25 in Syracuse.

She was born in Beacon on Jan. 26, 1931, the daughter of George and Margaret (Izzi) Verdile. After attending Beacon schools, she graduated from the Krissler Business School. On Oct. 2, 1954, at St. John the Evangelist Church, she married Michael Morgese, who died in 2011. She worked as a medical secretary for Dr. Giampe in Beacon.

Virginia is survived by her daughter, Kristen Beck (John); her daughter-in-law, Sharon Morgese; her grandchildren, Jacquie Ontano, Michael Ontano (Sarah), and Ken Wasnorowicz; and a great-grandson, Mark. Her son, Mark Morgese, died in 2012.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on April 1 at St. Mary, Mother of the Church in Fishkill, followed by internment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org) or the Slater Chemical Fire Co. (glenhamfire.com).

Vera Morse (1919-2022)

Vera Seaman Morse, 103, a longtime resident of Beacon, died March 27 in Poughkeepsie.

She was born in Hartford, Connecticut, on Feb. 16, 1919, the daughter of Alexander and Martha (Bobrick) Rosmilso. She was a graduate of Beacon High School and a communicant of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

Vera enjoyed golfing, gardening and crocheting. She was employed by National Biscuit Co. in Beacon as well as Marathon Battery Corp. in Cold Spring.

Her first husband, Frank Seaman, died in 1983, and her second husband, Charles Morse, died in 2007. Her survivors include her children, Dennis Seaman, Adele Lawler (Michael), Joanne Many (Bill); and Cindy Boolukos (James); six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A funeral service was held on April 1 at McHoul Funeral Home in Fishkill, followed by interment at St. Luke’s cemetery in Beacon. Memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew & St. Luke Episcopal Church (beacon-episcopal.org/donate) or the Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation (hvhospice.org).