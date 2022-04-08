Podcast: A History Of Secession

Chip Rowe By , Editor |

Richard Kreitner, of Philipstown, is the author of Break It Up: Secession, Division and the Secret History of America’s Imperfect Union. For 5 Questions, he discussed with Editor Chip Rowe the many attempts at secession in the U.S., the state he suspects will be the first to break away, and the logistics of Philipstown seceding from Putnam County.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All online comments are moderated, must include your full name and may appear in print. See our guidelines here.