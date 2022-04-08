Podcast: A History Of Secession

Richard Kreitner, of Philipstown, is the author of Break It Up: Secession, Division and the Secret History of America’s Imperfect Union. For 5 Questions, he discussed with Editor Chip Rowe the many attempts at secession in the U.S., the state he suspects will be the first to break away, and the logistics of Philipstown seceding from Putnam County.
Join today!
The Current is a nonprofit enterprise.
It has always been provided free to the community.
Members contribute 70% of our revenue.
Memberships start at $24 and come with benefits! Please join us, or renew.