Dutchess May Buy Boy Scout Camp

Listed by group to pay judgment

The Dutchess County executive has asked the Legislature to authorize spending $4.8 million to purchase the 272-acre Camp Nooteeming in Pleasant Valley from the Boy Scouts of America.

The board of the Greater Hudson Valley Council of the Boy Scouts of America announced last year that it would sell the 90-year-old camp to pay part of its share of an $850 million settlement by the national organization with former scouts who say they were sexually abused.

County Executive Marc Molinaro said Pathfinder FC, which leases the camp for soccer, would take over management. The spending would include $4.2 million for the property and equipment such as canoes, archery gear, furniture and tractors, and $600,000 to make safety and accessibility improvements. The Legislature is expected to consider the proposal on Monday (April 11).