Man Charged in Overdose Deaths

Officers from the federal Drug Enforcement Agency and the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office on March 31 arrested a Poughkeepsie man who was charged with distributing heroin laced with fentanyl that killed four people in early 2020 in Putnam and Dutchess counties.
A criminal complaint alleges that Allen “Ace” Peloquin, 34, sold fentanyl-laced heroin that was linked to the deaths of a Carmel woman and a Poughkeepsie man. He also contributed to the deaths of a Poughquaq man and a Poughkeepsie woman, prosecutors said.
