Notes from the Cold Spring Village Board

Village to ask Metro-North to keep Breakneck platform closed

With the hiking season about to begin in earnest, the Village of Cold Spring said it plans to ask Metro-North to keep its stop at Breakneck Ridge closed.

Deputy Mayor Tweeps Woods, who chaired the Wednesday (April 6) meeting in Mayor Kathleen Foley’s absence, cited the amount of time that first responders spend rescuing injured and stranded hikers from Breakneck’s trails.

Woods said the request, which is also being made by the Town of Philipstown, will help bring to light safety issues at Breakneck, prompting further discussion with state officials.

Trustee Eliza Starbuck agreed that Breakneck rescues put “a crazy burden on our emergency service providers” but cautioned that with the Breakneck platform closed, hikers will walk there from Cold Spring up Route 9D, a situation she said is also unsafe.

Woods said she supports keeping the platform closed “until the Fjord Trail is at least partially up and running.” Trustees Joe Curto and Cathryn Fadde also expressed support for asking Metro-North not to reopen the platform.

The village has asked the Fjord Trail organization to provide an update to its plans at a public meeting at the firehouse in May. No date has been set.

In other business …