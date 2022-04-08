Notes from the Cold Spring Village Board

Village to ask Metro-North to keep Breakneck platform closed
With the hiking season about to begin in earnest, the Village of Cold Spring said it plans to ask Metro-North to keep its stop at Breakneck Ridge closed.
Deputy Mayor Tweeps Woods, who chaired the Wednesday (April 6) meeting in Mayor Kathleen Foley’s absence, cited the amount of time that first responders spend rescuing injured and stranded hikers from Breakneck’s trails.
Woods said the request, which is also being made by the Town of Philipstown, will help bring to light safety issues at Breakneck, prompting further discussion with state officials.
Trustee Eliza Starbuck agreed that Breakneck rescues put “a crazy burden on our emergency service providers” but cautioned that with the Breakneck platform closed, hikers will walk there from Cold Spring up Route 9D, a situation she said is also unsafe.
Woods said she supports keeping the platform closed “until the Fjord Trail is at least partially up and running.” Trustees Joe Curto and Cathryn Fadde also expressed support for asking Metro-North not to reopen the platform.
The village has asked the Fjord Trail organization to provide an update to its plans at a public meeting at the firehouse in May. No date has been set.
In other business …
- A public hearing on the proposed 2022-23 budget is scheduled for Wednesday (April 13) at 7 p.m. via Zoom. After adjustments made over the last week, the estimated increase in the tax rate has fallen to 1.95 percent, from 2.16 percent. The final rate will be determined later this month after Putnam County updates the tax assessment rolls. No changes were made to the proposed water and sewer budgets, which are funded through usage fees.
- Curto suggested that, with the public restrooms near the pedestrian tunnel opening within days, the village discuss with the Chamber of Commerce long-term options for cleaning and heating the facility.
- The removal of mold in the basement of the Cold Spring firehouse has been completed.
- Village officials met with Metro-North representatives to discuss options for fixing persistent water leakage in the walls of the pedestrian tunnel under the tracks.
Hikers are going to create emergencies regardless of whether the Breakneck platform is open. The question is whether we prefer for them to bypass us and disembark at Breakneck or we want them to disembark in Cold Spring and/or drive and park here. That the mayor and three trustees cannot see how their position will simply encourage our village to be overrun by even larger hordes of hikers and tourists is baffling. Thank you to, Trustee Starbucks, for bringing sense to local government. Let’s hope they follow her advice and not the mayor’s.