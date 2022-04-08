The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
TALKS & TOURS
MON 11
Building a $100M Business with Instagram
BEACON
6 p.m. Happy Valley | 296 Main St.
hudsonvalleywomeninbusiness.com/events
In this workshop sponsored by Hudson Valley Women in Business, Megan Brenn-White, who built a real-estate business on the social media site, will discuss how to maximize trends while being yourself online. Cost: $15
TUES 12
Veterans Financial Health
POUGHKEEPSIE
5:30 p.m. VFW Post 170
1 Violet Ave.
Dinner will be provided during this seminar, which will focus on income tax filing, budgeting and credit scores. Email [email protected] to RSVP.
TUES 12
Discussion for Men Living With Loss
YORKTOWN
7 p.m. Via Zoom | supportconnection.org
Support Connection will facilitate this meeting for men who have lost spouses or partners to breast, ovarian or gynecological cancer. Register by calling 914-962-6402.
COMMUNITY
SAT 9
Garden Restoration
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. New Leaf
Routes 9D and 403
Help prepare the community garden for the 2022 season, which begins SAT 23.
RSVP to [email protected].
SAT 9
Highland Lights
GARRISON
11 a.m. & 2 p.m. The Garrison
2015 Route 9 | highlandlights.org
Staff from the Processional Arts Workshop will lead sessions to create and build lanterns for a community celebration of light on SUN 17. Also SUN 10. Registration, masks and proof of vaccination required.
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 16
The Politics of Labor in Postwar Italian Art
PHILIPSTOWN
3 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | 845-666-7202
magazzino.art
Adrian Duran, an art history professor at the University of Nebraska, will discuss the work of eight Italian artists while exploring the decade before the emergence of Arte Provera. Free
SAT 16
Love as Substance
BEACON
4 – 7 p.m. Fridman Gallery
475 Main St. | fridmangallery.com
This exhibition of Hana Yilma Godine’s paintings created during her gallery residency will be on view through May 31.
SAT 16
Dare to Be Square
NEWBURGH
5 – 7 p.m. Holland Tunnel
46 Chambers St. | hollandtunnelgallery.com
Works by Shari Diamond, Norm Magnusson, Kathleen Vance and Tamara Rafkin will be on exhibit. On SUN 10, the artists from The Narrative of Things will present a talk at 3 p.m. to close their exhibit.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 9
Grasshopper Grove
CORNWALL
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive
845-534-5506 x204 | hhnm.org
The outdoor natural play space, which encourages interaction with the elements, kicks off its 2022 season. Cost: $5 (members and ages 2 and younger free)
SAT 9
Saturday Studio on the Farm
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10:30 a.m. Common Ground Farm
79 Farmstead Lane
diaart.org/program/calendar
This outdoor workshop of art-making and exploration is offered in partnership with Dia:Beacon for ages 5 and older. Registration required. Free
SAT 9
Easter Egg Hunt
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Tots Park
Children ages 8 and younger can search for eggs at this event organized by the Knights of Columbus. Bring a can of food for the Philipstown Food Pantry. The rain date is SAT 16.
SAT 9
Spring Egg Hunt
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Meet in the Reading Garden and bring a basket to collect eggs. Registration required. The rain date is SUN 10.
TUES 12
Poem in Your Pocket Day
COLD SPRING
3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
In celebration of National Poetry Month, middle school students can read and discuss poems, then write their own to be read at an open mic.
WED 13
Easter Card Craft
COLD SPRING
3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
All the materials will be available to create a greeting at this all-ages workshop.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 9
Ariane Original One-Act Festival
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
The program for the 10th annual festival will include Double Date, by Albi Gorn; Ode to Flannery, by Evelyn Mertens; In This Waterfront, by Nick DeSimone; The Patronizers, by Patrick Lennon; and Coaching Mozart, by Richard Knipe Jr. Also SUN 10. Cost: $20
SAT 9
Comedy Variety Show
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Joey Dardano, an actor, comedian and TikTok star, will be the featured performer.
Cost: $20
SUN 10
Poet’s Corner
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Michael Steffen will read from his collection, Blood Narrative, followed by an open mic.
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 9
Sawdust Body / The Zoo
BEACON
Noon – 6 p.m. Ethan Cohen KuBe
211 Fishkill Ave. | 845-765-8270
ecfa.com
This exhibition of sculptures made by Aleksandr Razin using industrial found materials will be on view through May 22.
SAT 9
Original Species
BEACON
1 – 7 p.m. Garage Gallery
17 Church St. | garagegallery.com
Photographs by Daniel Kariko and paintings by Laura Gurton (such as below) will be on display.
SAT 9
Cowgirls: Contemporary Portraits of the American West
BEACON
3 p.m. The Lofts at Beacon
18 Front St. | 845-202-7211
loftsatbeacon.com
Ronnie Farley, who photographed women who work as ranchers or on the rodeo circuit, will speak before a reception from 4 to 6 p.m.
SAT 9
The Transylvania Effect
BEACON
4 – 6 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery
150 Main St. | 845-831-6346
bannermancastle.org
K.P. Devlin’s surrealist paintings of moonlit scenes will be on view through May 29.
SAT 16
Farm to Table
BEACON
1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Karen Gersch curated this exhibit of work by 22 artists on “the bounty of Beacon and beyond.”
MUSIC
SAT 9
KJ Denhert
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The singer, songwriter and guitarist will play her signature style of urban folk and jazz with her band: Adam Armstrong, Eric Halvorson, Mark McIntyre and Nicki Denner. Cost: $20
SAT 9
Lez Zeppelin
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The all-female quartet founded by guitarist Steph Paynes in 2004 will pay homage to Led Zeppelin. Cost: $20 to $49
SAT 9
Sawyer Fredericks Band
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Americana singer and songwriter and winner of Season 8 of NBC’s The Voice will perform music from his albums, including Flowers for You. Aria Anjali, a 13-year-old singer and songwriter, will open. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 9
Johnny Dowd
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
Tom Gogola’s Midnight Cilantro will open.
SUN 10
Benefit for Ukraine
BEACON
6:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
Hosted by Jen Malenke and Nicole Tori, this concert will include Broadway singers, international musicians and other local acts. Proceeds will benefit Razom for Ukraine.
SUN 10
David Jacobs-Strain and Bob Beach
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The slide guitar player and singer will share the stage with Beach on harmonica as they go through blues to “swampy” rock ’n’ roll. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
MON 11
Geoff Vidal Rhythm Project
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
Bryan Ponton, Jongyoon Lee, Sam Minae and Guerin Williams will perform for the weekly jazz series. Cost: $15
FRI 15
Brother Jax
BEACON
7 p.m. Two Way Brewing Co.
18 W. Main St. | twowaybrewing.com
The soul-folk singer and songwriter will perform.
FRI 15
Daisy Jopling Band
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The classical and rock violinist will perform with Jeff Miller (piano), Lavondo Thomas (bass), Simon Fishburn (drums) and Sal Lagonia (trumpet). Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 16
Jason Gisser Band
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The soul-rock band will play music from its forthcoming album. Singer and songwriter Rob Cannillo will open. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 16
Art Thief
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
The band, with Sam Smith, Andrew Jordan, Joe Spinelli and Bryan Ponton, will take the stage.
CIVIC
MON 11
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall
1 Municipal Plaza | 845-838-5011
beaconny.gov
MON 11
Dutchess Legislature
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Legislative Chambers
22 Market St. | 845-486-2100
dutchessny.gov
WED 13
Public Hearing
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Village Hall
258 Main St. | 845-265-2500
nelsonvilleny.gov
Residents may comment on the proposed 2022-23 budget.