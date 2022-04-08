The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

TALKS & TOURS

MON 11

Building a $100M Business with Instagram

BEACON

6 p.m. Happy Valley | 296 Main St.

hudsonvalleywomeninbusiness.com/events

In this workshop sponsored by Hudson Valley Women in Business, Megan Brenn-White, who built a real-estate business on the social media site, will discuss how to maximize trends while being yourself online. Cost: $15

TUES 12

Veterans Financial Health

POUGHKEEPSIE

5:30 p.m. VFW Post 170

1 Violet Ave.

Dinner will be provided during this seminar, which will focus on income tax filing, budgeting and credit scores. Email [email protected] to RSVP.

TUES 12

Discussion for Men Living With Loss

YORKTOWN

7 p.m. Via Zoom | supportconnection.org

Support Connection will facilitate this meeting for men who have lost spouses or partners to breast, ovarian or gynecological cancer. Register by calling 914-962-6402.

COMMUNITY

SAT 9

Garden Restoration

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. New Leaf

Routes 9D and 403

Help prepare the community garden for the 2022 season, which begins SAT 23.

RSVP to [email protected].

SAT 9

Highland Lights

GARRISON

11 a.m. & 2 p.m. The Garrison

2015 Route 9 | highlandlights.org

Staff from the Processional Arts Workshop will lead sessions to create and build lanterns for a community celebration of light on SUN 17. Also SUN 10. Registration, masks and proof of vaccination required.

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 16

The Politics of Labor in Postwar Italian Art

PHILIPSTOWN

3 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | 845-666-7202

magazzino.art

Adrian Duran, an art history professor at the University of Nebraska, will discuss the work of eight Italian artists while exploring the decade before the emergence of Arte Provera. Free

SAT 16

Love as Substance

BEACON

4 – 7 p.m. Fridman Gallery

475 Main St. | fridmangallery.com

This exhibition of Hana Yilma Godine’s paintings created during her gallery residency will be on view through May 31.

SAT 16

Dare to Be Square

NEWBURGH

5 – 7 p.m. Holland Tunnel

46 Chambers St. | hollandtunnelgallery.com

Works by Shari Diamond, Norm Magnusson, Kathleen Vance and Tamara Rafkin will be on exhibit. On SUN 10, the artists from The Narrative of Things will present a talk at 3 p.m. to close their exhibit.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 9

Grasshopper Grove

CORNWALL

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive

845-534-5506 x204 | hhnm.org

The outdoor natural play space, which encourages interaction with the elements, kicks off its 2022 season. Cost: $5 (members and ages 2 and younger free)

SAT 9

Saturday Studio on the Farm

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10:30 a.m. Common Ground Farm

79 Farmstead Lane

diaart.org/program/calendar

This outdoor workshop of art-making and exploration is offered in partnership with Dia:Beacon for ages 5 and older. Registration required. Free

SAT 9

Easter Egg Hunt

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Tots Park

Children ages 8 and younger can search for eggs at this event organized by the Knights of Columbus. Bring a can of food for the Philipstown Food Pantry. The rain date is SAT 16.

SAT 9

Spring Egg Hunt

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Meet in the Reading Garden and bring a basket to collect eggs. Registration required. The rain date is SUN 10.

TUES 12

Poem in Your Pocket Day

COLD SPRING

3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

In celebration of National Poetry Month, middle school students can read and discuss poems, then write their own to be read at an open mic.

WED 13

Easter Card Craft

COLD SPRING

3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

All the materials will be available to create a greeting at this all-ages workshop.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 9

Ariane Original One-Act Festival

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

The program for the 10th annual festival will include Double Date, by Albi Gorn; Ode to Flannery, by Evelyn Mertens; In This Waterfront, by Nick DeSimone; The Patronizers, by Patrick Lennon; and Coaching Mozart, by Richard Knipe Jr. Also SUN 10. Cost: $20

SAT 9

Comedy Variety Show

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Joey Dardano, an actor, comedian and TikTok star, will be the featured performer.

Cost: $20



SUN 10

Poet’s Corner

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Michael Steffen will read from his collection, Blood Narrative, followed by an open mic.

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 9

Sawdust Body / The Zoo

BEACON

Noon – 6 p.m. Ethan Cohen KuBe

211 Fishkill Ave. | 845-765-8270

ecfa.com

This exhibition of sculptures made by Aleksandr Razin using industrial found materials will be on view through May 22.







SAT 9

Original Species

BEACON

1 – 7 p.m. Garage Gallery

17 Church St. | garagegallery.com

Photographs by Daniel Kariko and paintings by Laura Gurton (such as below) will be on display.

SAT 9

Cowgirls: Contemporary Portraits of the American West

BEACON

3 p.m. The Lofts at Beacon

18 Front St. | 845-202-7211

loftsatbeacon.com

Ronnie Farley, who photographed women who work as ranchers or on the rodeo circuit, will speak before a reception from 4 to 6 p.m.

SAT 9

The Transylvania Effect

BEACON

4 – 6 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery

150 Main St. | 845-831-6346

bannermancastle.org

K.P. Devlin’s surrealist paintings of moonlit scenes will be on view through May 29.

SAT 16

Farm to Table

BEACON

1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Karen Gersch curated this exhibit of work by 22 artists on “the bounty of Beacon and beyond.”

MUSIC

SAT 9

KJ Denhert

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The singer, songwriter and guitarist will play her signature style of urban folk and jazz with her band: Adam Armstrong, Eric Halvorson, Mark McIntyre and Nicki Denner. Cost: $20







SAT 9

Lez Zeppelin

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The all-female quartet founded by guitarist Steph Paynes in 2004 will pay homage to Led Zeppelin. Cost: $20 to $49

SAT 9

Sawyer Fredericks Band

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Americana singer and songwriter and winner of Season 8 of NBC’s The Voice will perform music from his albums, including Flowers for You. Aria Anjali, a 13-year-old singer and songwriter, will open. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SAT 9

Johnny Dowd

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

Tom Gogola’s Midnight Cilantro will open.

SUN 10

Benefit for Ukraine

BEACON

6:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

Hosted by Jen Malenke and Nicole Tori, this concert will include Broadway singers, international musicians and other local acts. Proceeds will benefit Razom for Ukraine.

SUN 10

David Jacobs-Strain and Bob Beach

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The slide guitar player and singer will share the stage with Beach on harmonica as they go through blues to “swampy” rock ’n’ roll. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

MON 11

Geoff Vidal Rhythm Project

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

Bryan Ponton, Jongyoon Lee, Sam Minae and Guerin Williams will perform for the weekly jazz series. Cost: $15

FRI 15

Brother Jax

BEACON

7 p.m. Two Way Brewing Co.

18 W. Main St. | twowaybrewing.com

The soul-folk singer and songwriter will perform.







FRI 15

Daisy Jopling Band

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The classical and rock violinist will perform with Jeff Miller (piano), Lavondo Thomas (bass), Simon Fishburn (drums) and Sal Lagonia (trumpet). Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SAT 16

Jason Gisser Band

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The soul-rock band will play music from its forthcoming album. Singer and songwriter Rob Cannillo will open. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 16

Art Thief

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

The band, with Sam Smith, Andrew Jordan, Joe Spinelli and Bryan Ponton, will take the stage.

CIVIC

MON 11

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall

1 Municipal Plaza | 845-838-5011

beaconny.gov

MON 11

Dutchess Legislature

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Legislative Chambers

22 Market St. | 845-486-2100

dutchessny.gov

WED 13

Public Hearing

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Village Hall

258 Main St. | 845-265-2500

nelsonvilleny.gov

Residents may comment on the proposed 2022-23 budget.