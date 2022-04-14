Latest Coronavirus Update

State reports two new Omicron subvariants

■ Two new “highly contagious” subvariants of the Omicron variant “are likely contributing” to the rise in new COVID-19 cases in the Central New York and Finger Lakes regions, the state Department of Health said on Wednesday (April 13). While there is no evidence that the subvariants cause more severe symptoms, “The Department’s findings are the first reported instances of significant community spread due to the new subvariants in the United States,” said DOH.

■ The federal Food and Drug Administration on Thursday (April 14) authorized, for emergency use, the InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer, which can detect COVID-19 using breath samples. The test, done with a device that is the size of carry-on luggage, can provide results in less than three minutes, said the FDA. In a study of 2,409 people, the test correctly identified 91.2 percent of positive samples and 99.3 percent of negative samples, according to the agency.

■ The 57 new COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County reported by the state Department of Health for Tuesday (April 5) was the county’s highest-one day total since Feb. 12, reflecting a general uptick in infections statewide. Putnam’s 38 new cases on Tuesday was its highest one-day total since February 17.

■ New York state residents who are eligible can begin making appointments for a second booster shot if at least four months have passed since their first booster, said Gov. Kathy Hochul on Saturday (April 2). The Food and Drug Administration authorized second Pfizer or Moderna boosters for: anyone age 50 and over; those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for both their primary and first booster shots; and residents 18 and over with compromised immune systems. The shots are free, said Hochul. More information is available at the state’s booster dose webpage.

■ The Food and Drug Administration authorized, on Tuesday (March 29), a second booster shot of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for anyone age 50 and older; a second booster of the Pfizer vaccine for people age 12 and up with weakened immune system; and a second booster of the Moderna vaccine for those 18 and older with compromised immune systems. In each case, the second booster is recommended beginning four months after the first. More information can be found here.

■ Of the 57 positive COVID-19 cases reported since March 13 among Putnam County students, 49 were confirmed in the seven-day period ending Saturday (March 26), according to date from the state, which lifted its mask mandate for schools on March 2. Nine of Haldane’s 14 student positives since March 13 were reported between March 20 and Saturday, and all three of Garrison’s. Five Beacon students have tested positive since March 13, including two during the seven-day period ending Saturday.

By the Numbers ■ State health officials said that, 23,713 people had tested positive for COVID-19 as of April 6 in Putnam County and 64,095 in Dutchess. Statewide, there have been 4.98 million positives. For the latest numbers, click here. ■ Putnam has administered 423,906 tests as of April 6, of which 4.7 percent were positive on the previous day, while Dutchess has administered 1,314,359 tests, with 4.6 percent positive on the previous day. ■ Statewide, 55,193 people had died as of April 6, including 121 residents of Putnam County and 655 from Dutchess. ■ Dutchess had 287 active cases as of April 6 and 18.73 new cases per 100,000 residents, while Putnam reported 169 new cases in the seven days before April 6. There were seven active cases in Beacon. Dutchess reported seven people hospitalized as of April 6 and Putnam had no one admitted in the seven days before April 6. ■ Statewide, there were 145,684 test results reported on April 6 and 5,784 positives, or 3.68 percent. ■ The number of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in New York state as of April 6 stood at 948 (+44 from the day before); the number in intensive care was 127 (+7); and the number of intubations was 56 (+4). ■ 272 Beacon school district students, 41 teachers and 38 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 so far this school year, as of April 6, according to state data. Haldane has had 201 students, 13 teachers and 28 staff test positive, and Garrison, 47 students, six teachers and two staff.

■ Despite a “small relative uptick” in COVID-19 cases, Health Commissioner Mary Bassett said on Monday (March 21) that the state is not expecting a wave of new cases from the subvariant of the Omicron variant designated BA.2. While BA.2 is behind a new growth in cases in Europe, and is more transmissible than Omicron, it “does not appear to cause more severe illness and it doesn’t appear to have any more ability to evade the vaccination immunity,” said Bassett. The subvariant represents about 42 percent of new cases, she said.

■ New York will distribute 20 million testing kits to schools, nursing homes, adult care facilities, senior centers and food banks, and to elected officials for distribution to the public, Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Thursday (March 17). For schools, 1 million tests will be distributed every other week until the school year ends, she said. The state said it has so far given out more than 54 million kits since Jan. 1.

■ More than $500 million has been awarded to nearly 29,000 small businesses through New York’s Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program, Hochul said on Thursday (March 17). Businesses with 10 or fewer employees have received 98 percent of the funds and women- and minority-owned businesses, 90 percent, said Hochul. Funding is still available. Visit the Empire State Development website for more information.

■ Masks will no longer be required at the Philipstown Community Center starting on March 2, said Amber Stickle, director of the town’s Recreation Department.

■ Putnam County on March 1 joined Dutchess County in announcing that it would not require masks for schools and daycare centers when the state’s mandate ends on March 2. Although the statewide mandate is lifted, counties and cities can still require masking in their local schools and daycares.

Vaccine Information ■ Dutchess County vaccine information ■ Putnam County vaccine information ■ New York had administered at least one vaccine dose to 89.7 percent of the population ages 5 and older and had fully vaccinated 76.3 percent as of April 6, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data posted at the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker. Among adults, 95 percent had received at least one dose and 86.3 percent were fully vaccinated. ■ As of April 6, 76.9 percent of Dutchess residents had received at least one vaccine dose. In Beacon (12508), 71.8 percent had received at least one dose. ■ As of April 6, 82.4 percent of Putnam residents had received at least one vaccine dose. In Cold Spring (10516), 93.5 percent of residents had received one dose and in Garrison (10524), 86.1 percent. ■ In Dutchess and Putnam counties, nearly everyone (99 percent) aged 65 and older has received at least one vaccine dose. ■ In Dutchess, 36 percent of children ages 5 to 11 and 70.3 percent of those 12 to 17 had received at least one vaccine dose as of April 6. In Putnam, the percentages were 36 percent for ages 5 to 11 and 71.4 percent for ages 12 to 17.

■ The state Department of Health released on Feb. 28 data showing waning vaccine effectiveness for children, adolescents and teenagers between ages 5 to 17, who are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. From Dec. 13 to Jan. 20, effectiveness for those between 12 and 17 years old fell to 51 percent from 66 percent, said DOH. For children between 5 and 11 years old, effectiveness declined to 12 percent from 68 percent, according to the data. More data can be found at the DOH website.

■ New York’s mask mandate for schools and daycare programs will end, effective March 2, Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Feb. 27. “With more New Yorkers getting vaccinated, and the steady decline over the past several weeks in cases and hospitalizations from Omicron, we are now entering a new phase of the pandemic,” she said. Counties and cities can still impose their own mask mandates. Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said on Sunday that he will not require them in local school districts. The order does not prevent parents from sending their children to school with masks.

■ New York State will not enforce a Feb. 21 deadline for workers at hospitals, nursing homes and other health care facilities to receive a booster shot “in order to avoid potential staffing issues and give healthcare workers more time,” Health Commissioner Mary Bassett said on Feb. 18. “The state will reassess in three months whether additional steps need to be taken to increase booster rates among the healthcare work force,” said Bassett.

■ Haldane’s administrators will be speaking to students about a possible end to the state’s mask mandate for schools in the next weeks, Superintendent Philip Benante said in an email to parents on Thursday (Nov. 17). Gov. Kathy Hochul has said that the state will renew the mask requirement for schools during the first week of March. Benante said that the end to the mandate will not affect other health and safety measures, including air filtration, the use of outdoor spaces and social distancing.

■ New York reported 2,317 new cases on Feb. 14, a drop of 97 percent from an Omicron-wave peak of 90,132 new cases on Jan. 7.

■ The state reported 7 new COVID-19 cases for Putnam County on Feb. 13, the first time positive cases for any single day of testing have been below 10 since Nov. 8.

■ A study of hospitalizations and emergency room and urgent care visits showed that a booster dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines was 91 percent effective against hospitalization during the Omicron wave for people who had their third shot within two months and 78 percent effective for those who had it four months or later, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Feb. 11.

■ The state on Feb. 10 lifted a mandate that businesses and venues require masks indoors or verify that customers are vaccinated. Counties and individual businesses can still require that customers wear masks. The mandate had been put into place Dec. 10 in response to a wave of COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant, but that surge is receding. “Business owners still have the the right to set rules regarding masking for their facilities, so please be respectful of their decisions,” said Beacon Mayor Lee Kyriacou in an email to residents. A mask requirement remains for schools, health care and adult-care facilities, homeless and domestic violence shelters and public transportation, said Gov. Kathy Hochul. The mandate for schools will be reassessed during the first week of March, she said.

■ As of Feb. 7, new daily COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County had fallen to pre-Omicron levels. The 66 new cases reported on Monday represented the third straight day Dutchess reported fewer than 100. It was also just the fourth day the county was under 100 new cases since Nov. 29, just before the Omicron variant fueled a record-breaking wave of infections. Dutchess set a pandemic high of 1,110 new cases on Jan. 7. Putnam County is experiencing the same trend. As of Monday, new cases had been below 30 for four straight days. Less than four weeks earlier, on Dec. 28, Putnam had a pandemic high of 630 new cases.

■ Dutchess County will distribute free home COVID-19 test kits and KN95 masks during a drive-through event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 6 at Red Hook High School, 103 W. Market St. in Red Hook. Kits will be limited to county residents and two per vehicle. Each kit contains two tests.

■ Beacon is planning to distribute free at-home COVID-19 tests from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 at two locations: Howland Public Library at 313 Main St. and the city Recreation Department at 23 W. Center St. The city is giving out one kit per household and requires proof of Beacon residency. Visit beaconny.gov for more information.

■ Putnam County is reducing hours at its COVID-19 testing sites in Philipstown and Carmel. The Philipstown Recreation Center at 107 Glenclyffe in Garrison will be open for testing on Wednesdays only, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the county said on Jan. 28. The Paladin Center at 39 Seminary Hill Road in Carmel will open for testing on Mondays and Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

■ Putnam County’s Department of Health will hold its last vaccination clinic on Feb. 8. The county, which has vaccinated about 25,400 people since opening its first clinic in January 2021, is winding down as cases fall and “people are now, unfortunately, not worrying about getting vaccinated,” said Dr. Michael Nesheiwat, health commissioner, on Jan. 28. Pharmacies and other providers will be able to handle the future demand for vaccinations, he said.

■ New York’s indoor mask mandate, which is being challenged in state court, will be extended to Feb. 10, Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Jan. 28. Hochul’s administration is appealing a state Supreme Court ruling that the mandate is unconstitutional because it was ordered by the Department of Health and not approved by the Legislature.

■ Questions? Dutchess County posts updates at dutchessny.gov and has a hotline at 845-486-3555. Putnam County posts info at putnamcountyny.com. New York State has a hotline at 888-364-3065 and a webpage at coronavirus.health.ny.gov, which is also where you can find a testing site. The state also created an email list to provide updates. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posts updates at cdc.gov. Excelsior Pass is a free app that can be used to access proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test. See epass.ny.gov.